The Starbucks Fall Menu Finally Drops This Week – 3 Items I Can’t Wait To Order
Wondering when pumpkin spice is coming back to Starbucks? Wonder no more – the official Starbucks fall menu has been released! After online rumors about the fall menu started circulating last month, my cravings for a PSL have been through the roof. This year's lineup includes obvious favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, but also introduces a brand-new drink! Pumpkin spice season is arguably the best seasons at Starbucks since it ushers in all things cozy (and tasty). Scroll on to see everything on the 2024 Starbucks fall menu – available to order starting August 22 – plus the top 3 items I'm extremely excited to indulge in.
Starbucks Fall Menu Drinks
Starbucks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
She's an icon. She's a legend. She is the moment. The classic PSL combines espresso with pumpkin syrup and milk for a delicious fall treat. You can order it hot, iced, or in Frappuccino form.
Starbucks
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
PSL season also means that pumpkin cold foam comes back! The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is one of my favorite fall drinks from Starbucks since it's not overly sweet, nor too bitter. It features a strong pour of cold brew with a foamy layer of pumpkin-flavored cream, and when the two mix, it's heavenly.
Starbucks
Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
I truly cannot wait to get this drink in my hands. Every time I order it, it's gone before I know it. It's that yummy. The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai features Starbucks' chai latte blend topped with a generous amount of pumpkin cold foam. The spice of the chai blends perfectly with the pumpkin spice of it all.
Starbucks
NEW! Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai
Starbucks debuted their non-dairy cold foam this past summer, and it's been hitting the spot every time I order it. This new fall drink features flavors of apple alongside some spicy-sweet chai and a layer of Apple Crisp-flavored non-dairy cold foam. I fully expect this to taste like apple pie in liquid form, and I can't wait to give it a sip.
Starbucks
Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Next up, this shaken espresso drink assumes the bright notes of Apple Crisp. It's finished off with a splash of oat milk to balance out the strong coffee and sweet syrup.
Starbucks
Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
This returning drink is ahh-mazing. You can order it hot or iced this season, though I think it tastes way better hot. It features your choice of milk, Apple Crisp syrup, espresso, and a very aesthetically-pleasing Apple Crisp syrup topping.
Starbucks Fall Menu Snacks
Starbucks
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
Hot tip: always order this muffin warmed. That way, the cream cheese filling gets super gooey and soft, complementing the pumpkin muffin layer extremely well. This pick tastes insanely good when eaten alongside a PSL.
Starbucks
Raccoon Cake Pop
This cute lil' cake pop is such a wholesome (and sweet) way to ring in the fall season.
Starbucks
Baked Apple Croissant
This flaky pastry is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai's BFF, I just know it. Layers of pastry dough surround a succulent apple middle for a wonderful mid-day treat.
Starbucks
Mummy Cookie
As fall approaches, Halloween does, too. This spooky-cute mummy sugar cookie brings in all the fall feels in a totally sugary bite.
New Fall Cups
Starbucks
New menu = new cups, and I am in love with the Stanley tumbler and the ombré cold cup! Starting August 22 (when the Starbucks fall menu drops), you can purchase one (or a few!) of these sleek and colorful reusable cups. Starbucks customers can bring any reusable cup into Starbucks and receive a $0.10 discount on their order. Plus, Starbucks Rewards members can also earn 25 bonus stars when they bring in a reusable cup!
Bring Pumpkin Spice Home
Starbucks
Can't make it to the cafe? Luckily, Starbucks' fall-flavored coffees and creamers are on grocery store shelves right now. Here's everything you can catch between the aisles to make a perfect PSL at home:
- Starbucks Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (Nespresso for Vertuo, Roast & Ground and K-Cup pods)
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer
- Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee (Roast & Ground and K-Cup pods)
- New Starbucks Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee (Roast & Ground and K-Cup pods)
