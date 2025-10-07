Starbucks’ Eggnog Latte Is Officially Returning — See The Full Holiday Menu Here!

Even though pumpkin spice latte season just kicked off, Starbucks has announced their holiday menu lineup for 2025. Set to hit cafes next month, it features plenty of fan-favorite seasonal sips alongside the grand return of the Eggnog Latte that’s been discontinued since 2021. Tasty beverages and pastries aside, Starbucks is also bringing customers some super exciting merchandise drops, including holiday-themed cups and a fun Hello Kitty collab!

Scroll on to see everything hitting the Starbucks holiday menu for 2025.

Meet The Starbucks Holiday Menu For 2025 Starbucks staple drinks from past years, including: The Starbucks holiday menu for 2025 will feature somefrom past years, including: Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brulée Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Latte

Iced Gingerbread Chai The pastry case will also be restocked with plenty of holiday-themed treats: Snowman Cookie

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Polar Bear Cake Pop

Cranberry Bliss Bar

Starbucks Plus, later in the season, the coffee chain will bring back the Chestnut Praline Latte alongside the iconic Eggnog Latte, which hasn't been seen on seasonal menus since 2021.

When will the 2025 Starbucks holiday menu launch? Starbucks The Starbucks holiday menu will launch on November 6, 2025.

Take A Peek At Starbucks' Holiday Merch Starbucks A whole new lineup of Starbucks drinkware will also hit stores on November 6. Prices range from $19.95 to $39.95, making each piece a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the coffee lovers in your life.

OMG, Starbucks x Hello Kitty Merch Is Coming Starbucks That's right – Starbucks will also release a merch collab with Hello Kitty in Starbucks coffeehouses across the U.S. and

Canada starting November 6. It'll include everything from cold cups and tumblers to plushes and gift cards. Everything is so cute. We can't wait to shop it!

Starbucks Red Cup Day Returns Soon Starbucks Starbucks' famed Red Cup Day will return later in the holiday season. Red Cup Day lets customers celebrate the time of year with a free collectible reusable holiday cup (with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday beverage).

