Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

You will be missed, PSL.

Starbucks’ Eggnog Latte Is Officially Returning — See The Full Holiday Menu Here!

Starbucks Holiday Menu 2025
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserOct 07, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Even though pumpkin spice latte season just kicked off, Starbucks has announced their holiday menu lineup for 2025. Set to hit cafes next month, it features plenty of fan-favorite seasonal sips alongside the grand return of the Eggnog Latte that’s been discontinued since 2021. Tasty beverages and pastries aside, Starbucks is also bringing customers some super exciting merchandise drops, including holiday-themed cups and a fun Hello Kitty collab!

Scroll on to see everything hitting the Starbucks holiday menu for 2025.

Meet The Starbucks Holiday Menu For 2025

Starbucks\u200b Holiday Menu Drinks 2025

Starbucks

The Starbucks holiday menu for 2025 will feature some staple drinks from past years, including:
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Caramel Brulée Latte
  • Iced Sugar Cookie Latte
  • Iced Gingerbread Chai
The pastry case will also be restocked with plenty of holiday-themed treats:
  • Snowman Cookie
  • Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
  • Polar Bear Cake Pop
  • Cranberry Bliss Bar
Starbucks\u200b Holiday Menu Drinks 2025

Starbucks

Plus, later in the season, the coffee chain will bring back the Chestnut Praline Latte alongside the iconic Eggnog Latte, which hasn't been seen on seasonal menus since 2021.

When will the 2025 Starbucks holiday menu launch?

When will the 2025 Starbucks holiday menu launch?

Starbucks

The Starbucks holiday menu will launch on November 6, 2025.

Take A Peek At Starbucks' Holiday Merch

Starbucks\u200b Holiday Merch 2025

Starbucks

A whole new lineup of Starbucks drinkware will also hit stores on November 6. Prices range from $19.95 to $39.95, making each piece a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the coffee lovers in your life.

OMG, Starbucks x Hello Kitty Merch Is Coming

Starbucks Hello Kitty Merch

Starbucks

That's right – Starbucks will also release a merch collab with Hello Kitty in Starbucks coffeehouses across the U.S. and
Canada starting November 6. It'll include everything from cold cups and tumblers to plushes and gift cards. Everything is so cute. We can't wait to shop it!

Starbucks Red Cup Day Returns Soon

Starbucks Red Cup Day

Starbucks

Starbucks' famed Red Cup Day will return later in the holiday season. Red Cup Day lets customers celebrate the time of year with a free collectible reusable holiday cup (with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday beverage).

Subscribe to our newsletter for even more food news + Starbucks updates!

food newsstarbuckscoffeestarbucks menupeppermint mochafood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Murderbot Season 2
TV

Apple TV's 'Murderbot' Season 2 Is The Quirky Sci-Fi 'Black Mirror' Fans Needed

Starbucks Holiday Menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Eggnog Latte Is Officially Returning — See The Full Holiday Menu Here!

new twilight books stephenie meyer
Books

Um, Did Stephenie Meyer Just Tease New 'Twilight' Books?

Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Divorce Reports
Celebrity Couples

Apparently Nicole Kidman Is "Happy" Amid Keith Urban Divorce

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit