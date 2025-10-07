You will be missed, PSL.
Starbucks’ Eggnog Latte Is Officially Returning — See The Full Holiday Menu Here!
Even though pumpkin spice latte season just kicked off, Starbucks has announced their holiday menu lineup for 2025. Set to hit cafes next month, it features plenty of fan-favorite seasonal sips alongside the grand return of the Eggnog Latte that’s been discontinued since 2021. Tasty beverages and pastries aside, Starbucks is also bringing customers some super exciting merchandise drops, including holiday-themed cups and a fun Hello Kitty collab!
Scroll on to see everything hitting the Starbucks holiday menu for 2025.
Meet The Starbucks Holiday Menu For 2025
- Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Iced Sugar Cookie Latte
- Iced Gingerbread Chai
- Snowman Cookie
- Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
- Polar Bear Cake Pop
- Cranberry Bliss Bar
Plus, later in the season, the coffee chain will bring back the Chestnut Praline Latte alongside the iconic Eggnog Latte, which hasn't been seen on seasonal menus since 2021.
When will the 2025 Starbucks holiday menu launch?
The Starbucks holiday menu will launch on November 6, 2025.
Take A Peek At Starbucks' Holiday Merch
A whole new lineup of Starbucks drinkware will also hit stores on November 6. Prices range from $19.95 to $39.95, making each piece a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for the coffee lovers in your life.
OMG, Starbucks x Hello Kitty Merch Is Coming
That's right – Starbucks will also release a merch collab with Hello Kitty in Starbucks coffeehouses across the U.S. and
Canada starting November 6. It'll include everything from cold cups and tumblers to plushes and gift cards. Everything is so cute. We can't wait to shop it!
Starbucks Red Cup Day Returns Soon
Starbucks' famed Red Cup Day will return later in the holiday season. Red Cup Day lets customers celebrate the time of year with a free collectible reusable holiday cup (with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday beverage).
