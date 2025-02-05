Like coffee? Like free coffee? Lucky for you, Starbucks is introducing ‘Starbucks Monday’ on February 10, where you can snag a free coffee any time during the day.

Read on for more details on the all-new Starbucks Monday deal!

Starbucks That’s right – the coffee chain is ushering in a brand-new deal for free coffee. Under the name of ‘Starbucks Monday,’ Starbucks announced that Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. can stop in for a free tall-sized (12 ounces) hot or iced brewed coffee any time on February 10.

Starbucks Starbucks noted in their announcement that the 2025 Super Bowl may “lead to a long Monday,” so what better pick-me-up than a caffeine-filled coffee? If you’re planning a pretty lit Super Bowl party (or simply just attending one), you’re bound to need a little boost come Monday morning.

“No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday,” Starbucks’ announcement reads.

Starbucks Only Starbucks Rewards members will be able to take advantage of this deal. Rewards members will be able to apply a ‘Starbucks Monday' coupon in the Starbucks app which can be redeemed via the app’s order ahead feature, in-store, or at the drive-thru.

Starbucks The deal is only redeemable for a tall-sized hot or iced brewed coffee, 1 per member at participating stores. You’ll be able to use the coupon any time during the day on February 10, as long as your local Starbucks store is open!

