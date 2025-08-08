Starbucks' Brand New Cold Foam Adds 15 Grams Of Protein To Any Drink

As a coffee fiend with an affinity for protein, the latest news from Starbucks has totally turned my world upside down. After the coffee giant unveiled a new, never-before-seen menu item at the Starbucks Leadership Experience in Las Vegas earlier this year, Protein Cold Foam is officially being tested at five special locations through a new health and wellness-focused initiative called Starting 5. The lineup of five Starbucks locations will test out new menu items, like the protein-packed cold foam, before they roll out nationally.

Here's everything to know about Starbucks' new protein cold foam, including when it will hit menus!

What is Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam like? Starbucks Starbucks noted that their brand-new Starting 5 program has been testing Protein Cold Foam recently. Described as a "creamy, protein-packed cold foam topping with approximately 15 grams of protein," the goal is to "add nutritional value without compromising flavor." "At Starbucks, health and wellness isn’t a trend — it’s a commitment. We’ve long believed that our customers deserve choices that support their lifestyles, and we’re continuing to evolve our menu to reflect that belief," Dana Pellicano, SVP of Global Product Experience at Starbucks said. "From ingredient transparency to functional benefits, our journey in health and wellness is accelerating—and innovation is at the heart of it."

Starbucks In addition to Protein Cold Foam, Starbucks' Starting 5 is also reportedly testing two coconut water-based beverages, the Coco Matcha and the Coco Cold Brew, which "offer hydration and tropical refreshment" with "high-quality ingredients" at the forefront.

Joelle & Lyndon Bradfield / Dupe Starbucks initially tested out the new protein option at the the Leadership Experience in Las Vegas via the Banana Protein Cold Foam made using an unsweetened protein powder blend. It added 15 grams of protein to any iced drink, all without being chalky or clumpy. Fast Company Global Design Editor, Mark Wilson, described it as “silky, sweet,” and – most notably – “indistinguishable” from the rest of the chain’s cold foam add-ons after sampling it at the event.

Why is Starbucks testing Protein Cold Foam? Starbucks Starbucks’ sneaky way of boosting any sip with a generous amount of protein comes at a time where consumers (myself included) are absolutely obsessed with protein. In fact, a report from food giant Cargill found that 61% of consumers upped their protein intake in 2024, up from only 48% in 2019. Additionally, they found that consumers are not only relying on protein for the physical benefits, but for things like mental focus, emotional well-being, and longevity. I myself have fully bought into the trend, reaching for everything from Protein Pints to Vital Pursuits frozen meals to satiate my hunger and help build up more muscle. Having more convenient protein-forward options like Protein Cold Foam simply makes putting my diet and wellbeing first super easy.

Starbucks Seemingly inspired by Starbucks’ long-discontinued Vivanno smoothie that was made with milk, banana, and protein powder, the Banana Protein Cold Foam was reportedly chockfull of banana flavor, pairing particularly well with stronger coffee notes. Though it seems to be one of the only flavored protein cold foams in development as of now, I could definitely foresee Starbucks launching more fun flavors like chocolate and caramel – or even bringing a simple, unflavored option to menus.

When will Protein Cold Foam be available at Starbucks? Starbucks There’s no official launch date for Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam quite yet. The banana flavor was introduced to a select number of industry leaders at this year’s Starbucks Leadership Experience in Las Vegas and there’s no telling when it (or more flavors) could come to the masses after being tested at the 'Starting 5'. All I know is I’ll be beelining to my nearest drive-thru the day it’s available!

