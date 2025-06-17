Starbucks' Brand New Cold Foam Adds 15 Grams Of Protein To Any Drink

As a coffee fiend with a newfound affinity for protein, the latest news from Starbucks has totally turned my world upside down. The coffee giant just unveiled a new, never-before-seen menu item at the Starbucks Leadership Experience 2025 in Las Vegas that packs drinks full of protein: Banana Protein Cold Foam. The news comes right after the chain announced that four all-new Frappuccinos will be hitting menus in July.

Here's everything to know about Starbucks' new protein cold foam, including when it will hit menus!

Joelle & Lyndon Bradfield / Dupe Made of an unsweetened protein powder blend, Starbucks’ Banana Protein Cold Foam brings at least 15 grams of protein to your iced drinks, all without being chalky or clumpy. Fast Company Global Design Editor, Mark Wilson, described it as “silky, sweet,” and – most notably – “indistinguishable” from the rest of the chain’s cold foam add-ons. No more stirring your own protein shake into Starbucks espresso for a more filling coffee!

Starbucks Starbucks’ sneaky way of boosting any sip with a generous amount of protein comes at a time where we (myself included) are absolutely obsessed with protein. In fact, a report from food giant Cargill found that 61% of consumers upped their protein intake in 2024, up from only 48% in 2019. Additionally, they found that consumers are not only relying on protein for the physical benefits, but for things like mental focus, emotional well-being, and longevity. I myself have fully bought into the trend, reaching for everything from Protein Pints to Vital Pursuits frozen meals to satiate my hunger and help build muscle.

Starbucks Seemingly inspired by Starbucks’ now-discontinued Vivanno smoothie that was made with milk, banana, and protein powder, the Banana Protein Cold Foam is chockfull of banana flavor, which I find pairs particularly well with strong coffee notes. Though it seems to be the one and only protein cold foam flavor in development as of now, I could definitely foresee the company launching more flavors like chocolate and caramel – or even bring an unflavored option to menus.

Starbucks There’s no official launch date for protein cold foam quite yet. The banana flavor was introduced to a select number of industry leaders at this year’s Starbucks Leadership Experience in Las Vegas and there’s no telling when it could come to the masses. All I know is I’ll be beelining to my nearest drive-thru the day it’s available.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news!