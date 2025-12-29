Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Starbucks' New Dubai Chocolate Lattes Will Hit Menus Next Week

Starbucks Winter Menu 2026
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
Dec 29, 2025
We’re already anxiously counting down the days until 2026, because Starbucks just gave us a sneak peek into their latest menu launch that drops in January.

Starting January 6, the coffeehouse is bringing plenty of newness to the menu: caramel-flavored protein drinks, an all-new sugar-free syrup, never-before-seen Egg Bites, and an upgraded Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich. In addition to these fresh finds, pistachio syrup is finally coming back to Starbucks, meaning the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew will be available.

Starbucks also teased a potential collaboration with Khloe Kardashian’s protein popcorn brand, Khloud, to commemorate the new winter menu lineup and we’ve got some strong predictions as to what it could be.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the Starbucks 2026 winter menu!

Pistachio Returns To Starbucks January 6 (& Dubai Chocolate Drinks!)

\u200bStarbucks Pistachio Drinks

Starbucks

Fan-favorite pistachio will finally return to Starbucks on January 6, 2026. While drinks like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew have been on the menu before, the Pistachio Cortado is brand-new.

There are even more new Starbucks drinks coming in the new year that utilize pistachio – the chain announced two sips that embrace the viral Dubai Chocolate food trend: the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha. We cannot wait!

Meet The New Caramel Protein Drinks

\u200bStarbucks Caramel Protein Drinks

Starbucks

Hot off the heels of Protein Drinks launching at Starbucks, the chain is adding another flavor to their protein lineup: caramel. The protein-packed caramel flavor will be orderable via the Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte.

Starbucks' New Sugar-Free Syrup? Caramel!

Starbucks Sugar-Free Caramel Syrup

Starbucks

Starbucks is also launching a new sugar-free caramel syrup on January 6. It'll be available all year long as part of the permanent menu.

Starbucks' Breakfast Menu Bulks Up With Truffle Egg Bites

Starbucks Truffle, Mushroom & Brie Egg Bites

Starbucks

This newcomer to Starbucks' Egg Bite lineup will be available for a limited time. Each bite has bits of truffle, mushroom, and brie cheese. Yummm.

The Turkey Bacon Sandwich Gets An Upgrade

Starbucks Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Starbucks

Starbucks' classic Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is leveling up for the new year. It'll feature a new Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and what Starbucks notes is a "more flavorful" sharp white cheddar cheese.

Starbucks x Khloud Protein Popcorn: Our Predictions

Starbucks also posted this cheeky video appearing to tease a collaboration with Khloe Kardashian's protein popcorn brand, Khloud. Our prediction of what's to come? Starbucks will either start selling Khloud in-store, using the protein drink menu to promote it, or release a protein-powered popcorn-flavored drink. Whatever's coming, it's correlated with the 2026 winter menu launch on January 6, per the caption.

This post has been updated.

