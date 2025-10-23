Will the Stranger Things finale be in theaters?

Yes, you'll have the chance to see the Stranger Things finale in theaters! The screenings will be in 350 theaters across America and Canada from December 31, 2025 at 5:00 PM PST (when the episodes drop on Netflix) through January 1, 2026.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen," the Duffer brothers told Tudum. "Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b—hin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."