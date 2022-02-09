These Champagne Soaked Chocolate Strawberries Are The Most Decadent V-Day Treat
When it comes to Valentine's Day, it's no secret that we love to go all-out. From romantic dinners to Galentine's Day parties, we love any excuse to decorate with pink and celebrate our relationships. No matter how you're celebrating this year, you'll want to invest in a Valentine's Day recipe that's sure to please every palette and leave you feeling extra, well, extra. Enter these pink Champange-soaked chocolate strawberries that are both easy to make and fancy AF.
Pink Champagne Soaked Chocolate Strawberries
Ingredients:
- 32 oz strawberries
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 bottle pink Champagne
- 2 cups of your favorite chocolate chips or melting wafers (we used Ghirardelli milk chocolate melting wafers!)
- Handful of pistachios
- White chocolate chips
Directions:
- Fill a large bowl with champagne and add strawberries. Place in the fridge and let sit overnight.
- Drain and cut green tops off strawberries. Skewer.
- Melt your favorite chocolate using the double boiler method. Add a touch of coconut oil to the mixture.
- Carefully dip one skewer at a time into the melted chocolate, turning to coat.
- Decorate with crushed pistachios and white chocolate drizzle. Allow 30 minutes for chocolate to set. Bon appétit!
