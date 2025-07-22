Sydney Sweeney Is Literally Unrecognizable In First Official Look At Her New Christy Martin Biopic

It's no secret that Sydney Sweeney totally transformed for her upcoming role as boxer Christy Martin. When she posted a video of her training (in response to some ridiculous body shaming), we all saw how powerful she is — but the actress is finally detailing just what went into the transformation.

Here's what Sydney Sweeney said about her "crazy" transformation into Christy Martin.

Sydney Sweeney had to go through some intense prep to play Christy Martin in the biopic (which is hitting theaters this fall), and the actress calls the change "crazy." "My body was completely different," Sydney told W Magazine. “I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, 'Oh my God.' But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong."

Sydney Sweeney as pro boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic.



The film will premiere at TIFF in September. pic.twitter.com/Uy0iBWCajN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2025 But even though prepping for the role was challenging (especially since she had to lose the weight in 7 weeks for her next project), Sydney "loved" every moment. In the first look at the movie (which is premiering at TIFF this September), we see Sydney in the ring wearing a white tank and shorts with red boxing gloves. "I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training," she says. "I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour." “I love sports. I love being outside. I was on the ski team, and I wakeboarded," the actress continues (or should we call her an athlete?!). "I slalom ski on water. I was on the soccer team and the softball team. And then my parents got me into grappling, which is like wrestling, and kickboxing. I was the only girl at the dojo. I trained there from 13 until about 19. I fought all guys. I liked to think that if sh—t went down, I might be able to step up.”

And the Christy Martin biopic isn't the only movie Sydney Sweeney has around the corner. The actress is also starring in a "creepy" film inspired by a viral Reddit short story called "I pretended to be a missing girl so I could rob her family," written by Joe Cote in the r/nosleep forum on Reddit. The channel allows users to post spooky short stories from a first-person POV — and discuss all the posts like the stories are real. Eek!

