12 Tacky Holiday Decorations That Will Make Your Neighbors Judge You
Don't get me wrong, tacky holiday decorations can be a lot of fun, from ugly sweater parties to Griswold-style outdoor lights. I love strolling the neighborhood for the most OTT holiday houses and thinking creatively what I'll wear to my friend Marie's annual corny Christmas party. I'm here for all the intentional tacky decor.... just not in my home. Tacky can also mean plastic and wasteful and just well hard to look at if you're going for any sort of non-tacky decor aesthetic. If you want to invest in more natural holiday decor this year (fresh pine wreaths, linen tree skirts, beeswax candles), steer clear of these tacky holiday decorations!
Super-Sized Yard DecorWayfair
Fionnula Bumble Lighted Display
As much as my kiddo loves these over-the-top inflatables and animated light-up figures, I have to say no to the super-sized lawn ornaments, like Santa riding a motorcycle, enormous snowmen, or this Bumble Lighted Display from the movie classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." They can be pricey and take up a ton of storage, but for those who love them the more the merrier!
Christmas Light Explosions
Shutterstock
Covering every square inch of your house, trees, and yard with twinkling, multicolored lights or flashing LEDs can look chaotic and well crazy. It's an art form to get it right, but when done well it can bring holiday cheer to the block. When done wrong, well, it's sort of a waste of time and money.
Tinsel Snot
Amazon
Amazon Christmas Icicle Tinsel
Is tinsel making a comeback? Please say it isn't so. It not only looks tacky IMHO, but it makes it harder to recycle your natural tree. (Our Girl Scout chapter picks up our trees the day after Christmas for recycling - but not if there's tinsel on it!). Anyway, if you have nostalgia feels for tinsel, go for it sparingly and avoid this drippy snot look. We want to see that pretty tree!
Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Tipsy Elves
Tipsy Elves Women's Ugly Christmas Sweater
Ugly Christmas sweaters are intentionally tacky, but what's with all the stores capitalizing on them? I liked it back when you could get creative and DIY your holiday sweater, but now you can find racks full of garish colors, clashing patterns, and glittery appliqués. Maybe we can rein it in this year?
Overly Trad DecorWayfair
Faux Lighted Wreath
The angels, the harps, the bells, the Merry Christmas sign, oh my! Overly trad Christmas decor can make a home feel dated. Sure, if you have some childhood favorites, toss them into the mix of modern-day neutral holiday decor, like natural linens, fresh garland, and naturally scented candles.
Metallic GarlandAmazon
Amazon Metallic Garland
Can we just skip the metallic garland this year? It's wasteful, it's hard to wrap and unwrap around your tree (so much so you just want to toss it in the trash after), and it just makes your tree look like a blast from the past.
According to Stanford University's Waste Reduction, Recycling, Composting and Solid Waste Program, household waste increases by more than 25 percent during the holidays with additional waste like packaging, wrapping paper, and one-use decorations contributing an additional 1 million tons of landfill trash each week from Thanksgiving to New Year's. Better alternatives? Satin ribbons, dried orange slices, cranberry garlands, and felt garlands that you won't throw away. Even the classic construction paper chain link would be an upgrade!
Corny Theme PillowsAmazon
Christmas Theme Pillows
I'm on the fence about the Buffalo plaid too, but it's a classic pattern (we just see it everywhere now). The pillows on the other hand are a little much, no?
Chair CoversAmazon
Christmas Chair Covers
Why do we need these? Maybe just tie a velvet ribbon with mistletoe or add Scandi-style sheepskin to your chairs and call it a holiday.
Christmas Character ThemesAmazon
Grinch's Christmas Tree Decorations
The Grinch's green isn't quite Christmas green, putting it even higher on the tacky spectrum. Anything with characters says tacky to me and sort of distorts the meaning of the holidays.
Bathroom DecorationsAmazon
Christmas Theme Bathroom Decorations
If you want to make your guests giggle, this tacky set will do the trick.
Porch Banners
Amazon
Christmas Porch Banners
Loud and proud!
Kitschy Tea TowelsAmazon
Amazon Christmas Towels
The jokes just don't quite hit the way they should. Also, the traditional red and green are killing me! But of course, there's a time and place for tacky Christmas decorations and bringing a little joy to the season. Happy holidays!
Find holiday decor on our Pinterestand check out our email newsletter for more holiday inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.