Spring Fashion At Target Never Looked Better With Their New Designer Collection!
Target is great for food, fashion, and if you're lucky enough...a special little Starbucks drink. It's a one-stop-shop for everything you do (and don't) need, so it makes sense that we like to visit as often as possible. Starting April 15th (for a limited time only) the new Target spring designer collection drops, giving us another excuse — I mean reason — to visit the superstore.
Featuring pieces from Fe Noel, Rhode, and Aguabendita, the new collection is a colorgasm full of designers who weren't shy when it came to color-blocking, pattern-mixing, and statement pieces. Sizes start at XXS and go all the way up to 4X, meaning you can add anything (or everything!) to cart if you want to. The collections also feature accessories, like pareos, handbags, and eyewear, all of which are sure to start a conversation.
I couldn't wait until the weekend to start window shopping, so I browsed the collection and took note of my favorite things. If you're looking for an outfit that pops this spring, I rounded up the nine most eye-catching pieces from the collection. Take a look!
Image via Target
Women's Mixed Vertical Stripe Print Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt ($32)
We love this gorgeous vertical-striped blouse! Made 100% from soft recycled polyester fabric, you can pair it with the matching pants to complete the look, tuck it into some jeans, or even wear it loosely with some leggings for a more comfortable feel.
Image via Target
Women's Feathered Palm Print Cover Up Dress ($35)
This fabulous cover up is everything. The vibrant black, white, and green pattern can be seen from a mile away, and the natural leaf pattern is perfect for the poolside. If that's not enough for you, you can also pair it with the matching bikini for a fully realized look.
Image via Target
Women's Metallic Puff Sleeve Cut Out Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit ($48)
What's better than a metallic bathing suit? A metallic bathing suit that can double as a top! This gorgeous one-piece features a comfortable puff sleeve and a knot between the breasts for a look that reads, "My eyes are up here." The suit comes in olive green and coral.
Image via Target
Women's Palm Leaf Contrast Print Exaggerated Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress ($45)
If you're looking for an easy statement piece that will *wow* your friends every time, go for this palm-patterned fuchsia pink maxi dress! The deep V-neckline and flutter sleeves will flatter your figure, and the synched waist will give you an hourglass silhouette, which pairs perfectly with a wine glass or a bold eyeglass (you see what I did there?).
Image via Target
Women's Sketch Palm Leaf Print Ruffle Trim Cover Up Dress ($35)
Want to say, "Hello, I'm here!" without saying anything at all? This flowy maxi dress will say it for you. The beautiful, ruffled trim is certainly eye-catching, and the calm black and white pattern is easy on the eyes. Pair it with your favorite black or white sandals, and a colorful accessory for a little more oomph.
Image via Target
Women's Large Palm Print Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit ($45)
I absolutely love this belted one-piece bathing suit, especially when paired with nude sunglasses, a straw hat, and some gold sandals. The mellow yellow and vertical palm tree print make the perfect statement, without actually saying too much. Plus, the ruffled straps also add a nice little touch.
Image via Target
Dainty Floral Print Pareo ($20)
This gorgeous floral pareo is the perfect vacation accessory! Notice how it pairs with this matching one-piece bathing suit and a neutral sandal? Well, you could also wear it with a cream, off-white, or super light green swimsuit if you want the skirt to truly pop.
Image via Target
Zinnia Floral Print Oversized Tote Bag ($35)
This vibrant handbag is a kaleidoscope dream. Featuring bright shades of green, blue, orange, and yellow, this bag is bold and fun, adding an exclamation point to any statement outfit. The comfortable straps also make it a practical choice for the park or the beach. And if you really love this pattern, you can also get it as a dress!
Image via Target
Women's Round Scallop Edge Sunglasses ($15)
Groovy green shades? Count me in! These would definitely pair well with any of the pieces in this round-up (you're welcome!). The color may be subtle, but the frames really steal the show. Add this to your cart before checkout, and you'll have the perfect polished look every time!
Header image via Target