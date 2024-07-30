9 Trendy Target Shoes That Are Dupes Of Name Brand Favorites
Trends are coming and going faster than the release of new Netflix dating shows — it's simply too hard to keep up. Yes, some trends are timeless and some circle back every so often (I'm looking at you, bell-bottom pants), but most of them are gone in a flash. Of course, everybody wants to be trendy, but that can put a serious strain on your wallet.
Thankfully, Target has adorable dupes of all your favorite — and likely expensive — "It Girl" shoes. I LOVE a good dupe because nobody even notices if it's the real thing or not at the end of the day. And frankly, nobody cares! I stumbled upon a TikTok talking about how Target's shoe section was killing the dupe game lately, so I found the best Target shoes that are incredible dupes — and at prices you wouldn't believe!
Target
Women's Rebel Riding Boots - Wild Fable
Ever since Coachella came and went, I've seen these biker-esque riding boots everywhere. Whether you used to be a horse girl or not, these are super cute. I love a good boot that pairs well with jean shorts or a mini skirt. I think the era of cowboy boots may be coming to an end and making way for the new kids in town. To be honest, these look way more comfortable than cowboy boots. The average price for a pair of these infamous boots ranges anywhere from $150 to over $300, but Target's selling them in black and brown for only $50!
Target
Women's Sasha Buckle Slingback Kitten Pumps with Memory Foam Insole - Wild Fable
I am deep in my kitten heel era. There is nothing like a little heel that can elevate a look with such simplicity — they just look so chic and mature! This pair in particular have everything I could ever ask for: they're patent, strappy slingbacks with pointed toes. You can wear these to the office or to a wedding — they can literally go anywhere with you. It doesn't even matter what time of year it is; you can always wear a pair of tights to style these with a winter outfit. I have seen many kitten heels like these at Nordstrom with price tags I can't justify quite yet, so for now, I'm opting for these super cute $35 heels!
Target
Women's Nina Slide Sandals - A New Day
Denim slides are all the craze right now. From Dolce & Gabbana to Birkenstock, everyone is hopping onto the denim trend. Now, the keyword here is trend. Will it fade out in a couple of months? Or will it stick around? Who knows! I always give in to consuming all the new trendy things because I want to be cute and cool like everyone else. But sometimes, I've invested in things that are just not worth the money because I never wear them once the trend dies down. So until I know denim slides are here to stay, I highly recommend trying these super cute slides from Target for only $20!
Target
Women's Sandy Mule Flats with Memory Foam Insole - A New Day
When I look at these, I instantly think of the classic Gucci loafer mules. This kind of shoe will always be classy and perfect for any office setting. At the same time, they're super comfortable and you can easily slip in and out of them. This pair in particular come with a memory foam insole for even more comfort, and they're only $30! If you're starting a new job or looking to step up your professional shoe game, these are the perfect place to start!
Target
Women's Hayley Shearling Sandals - Wild Fable™ Tan
These shoes look like the Hermès slides and the fluffy Birkenstocks had a baby. So really, the best of both worlds, but for only $35! And who doesn't love a comfy sandal? There are so many times in a day when I need a shoe that I can just slide into to run a quick errand, and I honestly think I might just need to get these for myself.
Target
Women's Colleen Mule Heels - A New Day
I honestly believe that you'll always need a strappy black heel. They're perfect for any occasion and seriously go with everything. I've worn shoes like this with anything from jeans to a full-length gown — the possibilities are endless. However, I rarely spend a lot of money on these kind of heels because I always end up ruining them in some way or another, whether it's from the sticky floor of a bar or completely breaking off the heel from dancing too hard. So, I often cycle through a pair of black kitten heels every few months. This is a great example of reasonably priced heels that will last me at least half the year while only spending $30.
Target
Women's Betsy Clog Mule Flats - Universal Thread™
As someone who actually owns a pair of Birkenstock clogs, I don't think they were worth the $160. I unfortunately just don't wear them enough. That might not be the case for everyone, though. If you are hesitant about buying them, I would start with these Target dupes for only $30. You can see if the investment is worth it, or you might just like the dupes enough to stick with them!
Target
Women's Ryder Platform Sandals - Wild Fable Black
I love, love, love these platform sandals, and they're practically identical to the Steve Madden ones — but for half the price. If I could pick one everyday summer shoe, it would be these. They're comfortable to walk in, you can dress them up or down, and they pretty much go with everything I own. If you are a fan of platforms like me, these give you a couple of extra inches. I cannot recommend these enough, and they're only $30!
Target
Alpine Swiss Claire Womens Ballet Flats Classic Round Toe Slip on Comfortable Flat Shoes
Since it's ballet flat summer, it's only fitting to include these $25 classy Chanel quilted look-alike shoes. Obviously, we can't really call these Chanel dupes, but they definitely have the same vibe. Shoes like these are super timeless and can elevate any outfit. I am so happy that flats are coming back because they are just as comfortable as they are stylish. I feel so elegant when I walk around in them, and sometimes that's what it's all about.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Target.