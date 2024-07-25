Taylor Swift Confirmed She's Godmother To Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Kids
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Take our favorite celebrity BFF's, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, and our favorite celebrity couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and you truly get one big happy family. Earlier this summer, Blake and Ryan showed up to the Eras Tour to support the "Fortnight" singer, and on July 25, Taylor returned the love by making a rare lengthy post to her Instagram story.
Taylor Swift/Instagram
Taylor Swift posted a photo to her Instagram story featuring Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy — all of whom are involved in Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26!
"Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on the planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she says. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich."
After joking that Ryan, Blake, and Shawn randomly crashed her photo, Taylor continues, saying, "Shout out to Wade Wilson [the character played by Ryan Reynolds], aka my godkids' sperm donor!"
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management/Noam Galai/Getty Images for Disney
Ryan Reynolds has been vocal about how much his kids (James, Inez, Betty, and Olin) love Taylor Swift, and the family's appearance at the Eras Tour even went viral!
"I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family," he says onThe Jess Cagle Show. "And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby.'"
Read up on Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's friendship timeline for more!
Lead image via Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!