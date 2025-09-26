Taylor Swift Is Coming Back To 'The Tonight Show'! Watch The Easter Egg-Filled Teaser.

The Life of a Showgirl is coming to streaming services (and your local Target) on October 3, but the party doesn't stop there. The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon announced that Tay would be their guest on October 6, after the album's first weekend, so get ready for Easter eggs, inside scoops, and amazing outfits. This just about makes up for Taylor not hosting SNL this weekend ;).

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon!

Jimmy Fallon & Taylor Swift Will Reunite! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) On September 25, Jimmy Fallon posted a video to Instagram captioned, "Not a lot going on at the moment." Any Swiftie will know this is a classic Taylor Swift-ism (it was the shirt she wore in the original "22" music video, then became a catch-all Easter egg; anytime you see it, there's a good chance there's actually a lot going on). Her appearance was later confirmed by The Tonight Show in the comments.

And the video is chalk full of Easter eggs! Jimmy first bets on 10, 6, and 25 before it revealed that 13 is the winning number. 13 is another huge Swiftie Easter egg — and the video is very similar to this old Taylor video from the 1989 era! Jimmy's quote, "that's show business for you," is a tagline for the album, and all the showgirls walking around in the video match Taylor's promotional images! Naturally, fans flooded the comments to express how excited they are for the popstar's return to the late night show. "HERE WE GO SWIFTIES ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥," one user commented, while another said, "OMG IT’S HAPPENING EVERYBODY STAY CALM."

Has Taylor Swift been on Jimmy Fallon? Yes, Taylor Swift's last appearance on the talk show was in 2022 to promote her 10th album Midnights.

This will be the second interview for the new era, after Taylor announced the album on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. And I can't wait to see it! Check out our Facebook for even more celebrity & pop culture news.