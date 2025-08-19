Everyone's Convinced Taylor Swift's Playing The Super Bowl — Here Are 5 Easter Eggs Why

Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for the popstar to host the Super Bowl Half Time Show for basically a decade. She's never performed at the Big Game before, and I've always chalked it up to the fact the former Diet Coke queen and Pepsi-sponsored show wouldn't mix. Well, if you ask me, now that Pepsi ended its sponsorship, all bets are off. And fans are picking up quite a few Easter eggs in Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's New Heights episode that suggest we could be gearing up for her first performance since the Eras Tour — and since announcing The Life of a Showgirl. Sorry Brads and Chads!

Here's everything we know about those Taylor Swift Super Bowl LX halftime show rumors.

Would Taylor Swift ever perform at the Super Bowl? We don't have official confirmation that Taylor is performing at Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, but there are a few details that definitely have me paying attention. Let's just get the most obvious detail out of the way: Taylor Swift appearing on a football podcast is something I never thought would happen. I loved that she felt comfortable enough to be on-camera with Travis Kelce, and her love for her BF has morphed into a genuine interest in the sport. But there's so much more.

Did Taylor Swift just tease a Super Bowl LX performance? First, Taylor talked about sourdough for a really long time, even claiming she talks about bread 60% of the time (hello...Super Bowl LX?!). Plus the San Francisco 49ers' mascot is Sourdough Sam. Taylor's also been dropping the number 47 left and right, saying Jason Kelce screamed for 47 seconds at the beginning of the podcast and that it feels like she traveled to 47,000 countries during the tour. Well her 47th Eras Tour date occurred at Levi's Stadium. Plus, throughout the podcast episode, Taylor and Travis are sitting directly in front of a Super Bowl trophy. “I love numerology. I love math stuff. I love dates," she said on New Heights, adding that Easter eggs are "always going to be toward music or something I’m coming up with, something I have coming up, a plan I have coming together — something that you don’t know that I’m saying for a specific reason that you’ll hear later and you’ll go back and be like, ‘Oh my god.’” And, referencing the fact a lot of football fans couldn't stop complaining that Taylor Swift was being shown at NFL games, she added, "I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see more of in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me." So...are we getting more?!

What Easter eggs has Taylor Swift teased before? YouTube/CBS/Paramount Now, all this might sound kind of crazy to someone who's new to Taylor's game. But she really, truly plants these details for fans — and then follows through on the hints! During her Tortured Poets Department era, Taylor Swift reference the number 2 quite a lot: double surprise song mashups, the 2PM EST countdown ahead of the release, and holding up a 2 during her Grammy's acceptance speech. She then went on to surprise us all with a double album on release night. Only time will tell whether Taylor Swift is truly playing the Super Bowl LX halftime show but I know for a fact she starts teasing projects way in advance — and she loves to keep us guessing.

What happened with Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl? Fox/RBT on YouTube Taylor Swift did show up to watch the Super Bowl in 2025 — and ended up getting boo'd when she showed up onscreen...by the entire stadium. Taylor takes in the shift in the audience before asking, "What's going on?" “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said in a TIME Magazine interview in 2023. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once...I’m just there to support Travis.”

