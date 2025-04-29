Yep, I'm still thinking about Ransom Canyon (and waiting for an update on season 2, come on Netflix!). Considering both Ransom Canyon and 1923 are done for now, I'm in serious need of another Western drama to get lost in. And Netflix has us covered because there's another new show called The Abandons on its way — and I'm already obsessed.

Here's everything you need to know about The Abandons, coming to Netflix soon.

What will The Abandons be about? The Abandons follows a group of families at the edge of society in 1850s Oregon. It takes a serious look at survival vs. following the law as the families do whatever they can to save their land from corruption. And, of course, when they're not fighting for their lives, there are plenty of secrets to keep things interesting. “I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil,” creator Kurt Sutter tells Tudum. “What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt. The Abandons explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct — the love and protection of mothers.”

Who's in The Abandons cast? Netflix The Abandons cast is as good as it gets! Here's the full breakdown: Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan: a strong and determined woman who adopts four orphans.

as Fiona Nolan: a strong and determined woman who adopts four orphans. Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness: another matriarch looking to protect & expand her mining fortune.

as Constance Van Ness: another matriarch looking to protect & expand her mining fortune. Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller

as Dahlia Teller Nick Robinson as Elias Teller

as Elias Teller Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness

as Trisha Van Ness Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness

as Garret Van Ness Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason

as Albert Mason Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle

Where can I watch the series The Abandons? The Abandons will be on Netflix soon considering filming has wrapped! Stay tuned for the official release date and episode list.

Is The Abandons connected to Sons of Anarchy? FX We don't have official confirmation The Abandons is a Sons of Anarchy prequel, but fans are wondering if we'll see a connection — especially since Dahlia and Elias Teller share a last name with Charlie Hunnam's Jax Teller. if Taylor Sheridan has proven anything with Yellowstone, it's that anything can be connected.

Where was The Abandons filmed? The Abandons was filmed from spring 2024 to October 2024 in Calgary, Alberta in Canada.

