Everything To Know About The Bachelor's Steamy Season 28!
Bachelor Nation, get ready for some excitement! Season 28 of The Bachelor has officially kicked off, bringing us closer to discovering who will ultimately receive that coveted final rose. With 32 outstanding ladies competing for the heart of one eligible bachelor, it's no wonder that The Bachelor holds the title of reality TV's longest-running dating show. The perfect blend of suspenseful drama and sizzling romance makes it a recipe for success.
If you're tuning in this season (and you totally should be), here's everything you'll want to know about what's to come!
Who is "The Bachelor" season 28's leading man?
This season, The Bachelor is led by the charming and sweet Joey Graziadei. Joey is currently 28 years old and is a teaching tennis professional from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. In case you were wondering, Joey's a Gemini, and he's looking for a life partner who shares his love for adventure and the outdoors. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, surfing, and watching the sunset. He seems to have a big heart, and he says he has a lot of love to give!
Joey is also no stranger to being in the public eye. He was on season 28 of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson. He ended up coming in as the runner-up, but that didn't deter him from seeking out true love and returning to the reality TV scene. Fun fact, he and Charity actually hold a The Bachelor record for the longest on-screen kiss!
Are any of "The Bachelor" contestants related?
Yes, the rumors are true! Two of the female contestants vying for Joey's love are actually sisters. This is a first in Bachelor Nation and it's sure to make for some interesting moments. Lauren Hollinger is competing against her sister, Allison, in order to win over Joey. Lauren is a 28-year-old registered nurse, and Allison is a 26-year-old real estate agent. Apparently, they have dated the same guy before (although at different times), so I guess it isn't *too* strange for them!
Who is the host of "The Bachelor"?
The Bachelor is hosted by a former contestant named Jesse Palmer. Jesse was the Bachelor himself in 2004, and he married his wife, Emily, in 2020. Jesse is quite familiar with entertaining Bachelor Nation, as he hosts other shows in the franchise including The Bachelorette, Golden Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise.
Where can you watch "The Bachelor" season 28?
Season 28 of The Bachelor premiered on January 22 on ABC. New episodes will air each week on ABC at 8 p.m. ET tonight. The episodes will also be available to stream the day after airing on Hulu, so get your popcorn ready!
Is there a trailer for season 28 of "The Bachelor"?
Yes! And let's just say, things look like they're gonna get crazy.
Who went home during the season 28 premiere of "The Bachelor"?
Unfortunately, ten ladies were sent home packing during the premiere of The Bachelor. They are as follows:
- Chandler
- Kayla
- Kyra
- Eleni “Lanie”
- Natalie “Nat”
- Samantha “Sam”
- Samantha
- Sandra
- Talyah
- Zoe
