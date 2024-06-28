'The Bear' Season 4 Is Done Filming! Here's When To Expect New Episodes.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Foodies and TV show fans alike are in for a treat because not only is The Bear season 3 streaming now, but The Bear season 4 has already filmed! On March 14, Deadline reported that Jeremy Allen White's hit show was secretly renewed for a fourth season (sneaky, sneaky!). Not only has it been renewed, but season 4 filmed back-to-back with season 3, which premiered June 26 on FX and Hulu. Given the popularity of The Bear cast and all their new projects (Inside Out 2! Fantastic Four!), I am definitely not complaining. Here's everything you need to know about The Bear season 4.
Will there be season 4 of The Bear?
Chuck Hodes/FX
Yes, The Bear season 4 is on its way! FX renewed the series ahead of the season 3 release so that both seasons can film back-to-back. While some fans are wondering if this means season 4 of The Bear will be the final season (which is what happened with Donald Glover's Atlanta), this filming schedule could also be a way to ensure the senior season isn't delayed. Because The Bear cast is booking so many new projects, filming season 4 in 2024 means we should be able to see it in 2025. If you ask me, The Bear is one show that could run for at least six seasons, if not more!
During the press conference for season 3, the cast talked started teasing season 4. "We did something like [filming back-to-back]," Jeremy Allen White says (via Decider), while Ayo Edebiri adds, "Yeah, a little version of it, sort of. But not exactly...Is that helpful for journalism?"
"You’ll have to find out!" Abby Elliot says.
When will The Bear season 4 come out?
Chuck Hodes/FX
Even though they've already filmed The Bear season 4, we probably won't see it until summer 2025. Every season of The Bear so far has released in June (season 1 released in 2022, season 2 in 2023, and season 3 in 2024), so we're hoping The Bear season 4 will premiere in June 2025. By filming seasons 3 and 4 together, they'll be able to get all the filming done so season 4 is totally ready by the time they want to release it.
Who will be in The Bear season 4 cast?
FX
Since they filmed season 3 and season 4 of The Bear back-to-back, it's safe to assume all our favorite stars will return! The Bear cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson. Fingers crossed we get to see guest stars like Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Sarah Paulson again!
What is the plot line of The Bear?
Chuck Hodes/FX
Seasons 1 of The Bear follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother's restaurant The Beef. There's ton of friction when he doesn't fit in with the rest of the kitchen, but with newcomer Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and his sister Natalie (Abby Elliott), they set out to turn The Beef into a brand new restaurant that will change the Chicago food scene forever.
Season 2 is all about the team renovating the restaurant into something upscale and chic, while season 3 follows their first few months open.
When is season 3 of The Bear streaming?
Matt Dinerstein/FX
You can watch all 10 episodes of The Bear season 3 on Hulu now!
Lead image via Matt Dinerstein/FX
This post has been updated.
