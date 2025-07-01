So, Is There Going To Be ‘The Bear’ Season 5?

Spoilers ahead for The Bear season 4! The Bear season 4 ending was definitely a shocker — after four seasons of anxiety and constant yelling, Carmy realizes he doesn't find joy in cooking anymore, and that his inclination for chaos is actually impeding the restaurant. But the real problem is that Sydney finds out through the grapevine rather than from Carmy himself, and they spend the entire finale arguing about his decision before Richie and Natalie come out and join them. A lot of critics are heralding the finale, titled "Goodbye," as the perfect series finale but is it actually the end?

Here's what we know about a potential The Bear season 5.

Is there going to be a season 5 of The Bear? We haven't gotten an official renewal or cancellation yet, so we'll have to wait to see if The Bear season 5 is on its way. FX's John Landgraf toldVariety he didn't know if season 4 would be the last season of the show, saying "It’s really Chris [Storer’s] decision on The Bear. It’s about, how much more story does he have to tell? I mean, obviously, I’m hoping he has more than one more season of story to tell." "If there was one great season or three mediocre ones, I’d rather have one great one," he continues. "You just have to follow the creative."

Where can I watch The Bear season 5? If The Bear season 5 does get greenlit, it'll premiere on FX and Hulu! We've gotten a new season every year since 2022 so it's safe to assume we could see season 5 in 2026.

Who's in The Bear cast? Chuck Hodes/FX Networks The Bear cast has some of the hottest names in Hollywood right now: Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto: a chef who converts his family restaurant The Beef into fine dining establishment The Bear.

as Carmy Berzatto: a chef who converts his family restaurant The Beef into fine dining establishment The Bear. Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu: The Bear's sous chef and a future partner.

as Sydney Adamu: The Bear's sous chef and a future partner. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich: The Bear's maître d' and a Berzatto family friend.

as Richie Jerimovich: The Bear's maître d' and a Berzatto family friend. Oliver Platt as Jimmy Kalinowski: a father figure for Carmy and Natalie who invests in the restaurant.

as Jimmy Kalinowski: a father figure for Carmy and Natalie who invests in the restaurant. Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks: The Bear's pastry chef.

as Marcus Brooks: The Bear's pastry chef. Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero: a line cook who becomes Sydney's sous chef.

as Tina Marrero: a line cook who becomes Sydney's sous chef. Will Poulter as Luca: a pastry chef who comes to work at The Bear after training Marcus in Denmark.

as Luca: a pastry chef who comes to work at The Bear after training Marcus in Denmark. Abby Elliott as Natalie Berzatto: Carmy's sister and The Bear's co-owner.

as Natalie Berzatto: Carmy's sister and The Bear's co-owner. Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim: a line cook working to franchise The Beef's signature sandwiches.

as Ebraheim: a line cook working to franchise The Beef's signature sandwiches. Corey Hendrix as Gary Woods: The Bear's sommelier.

as Gary Woods: The Bear's sommelier. Matty Matheson as Neil Fak: a Berzatto family friend who helps at the restaurant.

as Neil Fak: a Berzatto family friend who helps at the restaurant. Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto: Carmy's mom.

as Donna Berzatto: Carmy's mom. Molly Gordon as Claire Dunlap: Carmy's teenage crush who works as a medical resident.

as Claire Dunlap: Carmy's teenage crush who works as a medical resident. Jon Bernthal as Mike Berzatto: Carmy and Natalie's brother, whose death brings Carmy back to The Beef.

Where does The Bear film? The Bear films on location around Chicago. Season 4 was filmed back-to-back with season 3 after it was quietly renewed.

How many episodes are in The Bear season 5? Every season of The Bear has had 10 episodes, so it's safe to assume season 5 would have 10 as well. Here's the full episode list for The Bear season 4: Season 4, Episode 1 "Groundhogs" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Groundhogs" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 2 "Soubise" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Soubise" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 3 "Scallop" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Scallop" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 4 "Worms" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Worms" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 5 "Replicants" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Replicants" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 6 "Sophie" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Sophie" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 7 "Bears" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Bears" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 8 "Green" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Green" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 9 "Tonnato" premiered on June 25, 2025

"Tonnato" premiered on June 25, 2025 Season 4, Episode 10 "Goodbye" premiered on June 25, 2025

