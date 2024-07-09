Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

summer work dresses
Trends and Inspo

7 Flattering Work Dresses To Add To Your Professional Summer Wardrobe

girl trip ideas for women over 40
Travel

12 Exciting Girls Trip Ideas For Women Over 40 To Reunite & Recharge

the devil wears prada
Movies

We're Finally Getting A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel!

carrie bradshaw career advice
Pop Culture

6 Incredible Pieces Of Career Advice From Carrie Bradshaw That Every Recent Grad Should Read

Florence Pugh Says Making 'We Live In Time' With Andrew Garfield Was An "Unbelievably Beautiful Experience"
Movies

Florence Pugh Calls 'We Live In Time' An "Unbelievably Beautiful Experience"

paul mescal gladiator 2
Movies

The Jaw-Dropping 'Gladiator 2' Trailer Proves It's The Movie Event Of 2024

amazon workout sets
Shopping

10 Amazon Workout Sets Perfect For All Your Hot Girl Walks

Trending Stories

style
Trends and Inspo

7 Flattering Work Dresses To Add To Your Professional Summer Wardrobe

travel
Travel

12 Exciting Girls Trip Ideas For Women Over 40 To Reunite & Recharge

movies
Movies

We're Finally Getting A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel!

sex and the city
Pop Culture

6 Incredible Pieces Of Career Advice From Carrie Bradshaw That Every Recent Grad Should Read