Blair Waldorf Is Back! Leighton Meester Just Joined This Apple TV+ Drama.
Much like its main characters, The Buccaneers hit the Apple TV+ scene with flash and fervor. We fell in love with the St. George sisters, longing to see them find romance and (more importantly) true happiness by any means necessary. We embraced each girl in all their messy, shocking, period drama glory. We watched until the very end, desperately wanting more! And after the popularity of the first season, it's no wonder the network renewed this dreamy show for a second season.
Keep reading to learn more about Apple TV+'s renewal of The Buccaneers!
Note: This contains spoilers about season one's finale!
Who's in season 2?
Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George and Guy Remmers as Theo
The Buccaneers Season 2 Cast
Apple just announced that Leighton Meester will join the cast! Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Barney Fishwick, Aubri Ibrag, Guy Remmers, Kristine Frøseth, Josh Dylan, Mia Threapleton, and Alisha Boe are going to reprise their roles! If you need a refresher, here's who they're playing:
- Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth
- Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth
- Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George
- Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George
- Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown
- Guy Remmers as Theo
- Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable
- Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable
- Alisha Boe as Conchita Glosson
When is The Buccaneers season 2 coming out?
The Buccaneers Season 2 Release Date
The Buccaneers season 2 is officially in production, but there's still no word of a premiere date! What we do know is that Apple TV shared this exciting BTS clip of our new favorite Regency Era stars having the time of their lives. It's just the boost we need to get through another week!
Has the cast revealed anything juicy about Season 2?
The Buccaneers Season 2 Plot
We shouldn't be so pressed to discover easter eggs about season 2 of The Buccaneers, but we are! Thankfully Kristine Frøseth revealed the ways she differs from her character Nan St. George and what viewers can expect to see.
Though Nan is often seen wearing corsets, Kristine prefers a more casual look. "She's very constricted," the actress said of her character (via People).
In terms of what to expect this season, Kristine didn't reveal season 2's plot (sorry fans). She did say, however, the characters won't be in close proximity like they were in season 1: "I think our characters just are a little bit more separated so we're not seeing each other as much. Last time, we all lived in the same building and it felt like college, and now our storylines are a little bit more spread out...I think that's the biggest change."
What happened in the season finale of The Buccaneers?
Viewers watch as Nan St. George took a step back in order for her sister Jinny to have a chance to be happy. This leaves her in the position to move forward with her marriage to Theo, Duke of Tintagel, but it appears she her birth mother may be closer than she realized. Our other characters — like Mabel and Honoria — are left to decide how they want to live their lives as well.
It was a shocking cliffhanger and we can see why fans are thirsty for more.
How does Katherine Jakeways feel about the series' renewal?
We had the opportunity to speak with series creator Katherine Jakeways,and she shared her enthusiasm about creating such a riveting new period drama. Now that The Buccaneers is renewed for another season, she told Apple TV+, "We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”
What did Apple TV+'s Europe Creative Director say about the new upcoming season?
In the same press release, Jay Hunt admitted, "...we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends." If you ask us, it sounds season two of The Buccaneers is off to a great start!
Where can I watch "The Buccaneers" Season 1?
All eight episodes of The Buccaneers are available to stream on Apple TV+. Just be sure to bake a few warm dessert recipes and grab a glass of wine to have while you binge watch them.
