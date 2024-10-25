Already Binged 'The Diplomat'? Here's When To Expect Season 3!
This is not a drill: Netflix’s critically acclaimed series The Diplomat is returning for a third season! And how do we know this? Just days before the season two premiere, the streaming service announced that the popular political drama will be returning for a third installment — and we couldn’t be more excited! So, what’s next for Kate Wyler (Keri Russell)? Will she be able to catch the culprit behind the catastrophic explosion that took place in the middle of London? Is there a future for Kate and her husband, Hal Wyler (played by Rufus Sewell), who was injured in the explosion? Here is everything we know about The Diplomat season 3, including plot, cast, premiere date, trailer and more.
What is 'The Diplomat' Season 3 about?
Netflix
Being that The Diplomat season two has yet to be released (FYI, the second installment premieres on October 31), we don’t know what the central plot for season three will be. But one thing we know for sure? “Season 3 flips the chessboard,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Debora Cahn recently told Netflix’s TUDUM. And that’s not all: Cahn also revealed that The Diplomat season three finds Kate dealing with the “particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” OK, we will definitely be SAT.
When was 'The Diplomat' Season 3 confirmed?
Netflix
Three weeks before The Diplomat season two premiere, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria officially confirmed that The Diplomat season three received the green light while on stage at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles. Shortly after the news was revealed, The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn shared (per Variety), “After an amazing summer shooting in the U.K., we brought London home to NY.” She continued, “Best of both worlds—filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going.” With so many TV show cancellations this year, we are so excited to see the continuation of Kate’s story in the U.K. Here’s to more adventures with our favorite diplomat!
Is 'The Diplomat' Season 3 currently in production?
Netflix
We’re happy to confirm that yes it is! According to Netflix’s TUDUM, production for The Diplomat season 3 has officially begun in London and NYC.
When will 'The Diplomat' Season 3 premiere?
Netflix
Here’s the thing…we don’t have an exact release date for The Diplomat season three at the moment. But given the fact The Diplomat season three has already started production, we speculate that the future installment may premiere sometime in 2025.
Who's in the cast for 'The Diplomat' Season 3?
Getty Images for Netflix
If Kate Wyatt and her team survive the chaotic events of The Diplomat season two (fingers crossed!), we’re confident that the main cast will return for the third installment, which includes Russell as Kate, Sewell as Hal Wyler, as Ali Ahn as CIA Station Chief Eidra Park, Ato Essandoh as Kate’s Chief of Staff Stuart Hayford and Rory Kinnear as British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge.
Is there a trailer for 'The Diplomat' Season 3?
Netflix
Currently, there is no trailer for The Diplomat season three. But when it’s released, you’ll be the first to know!
Where can I watch 'The Diplomat' Season 3?
Netflix
Being that The Diplomat is a Netflix Original series, all new episodes will be available to watch on Netflix! But until then, The Diplomat season one is streaming right now on Netflix!
