Surprise! Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried's New Thriller 'The Housemaid' Is Coming Early.

Just because summer blockbuster season winds down in August doesn't mean the 2025 movie season is over. Especially since The Housemaid is coming out this December. The thriller follows a housemaid named Millie (Sydney Sweeney) who takes a job at Nina and Andrew's home and realizes they're a lot less happy than they appear (Happy Christmas, I guess?). Well, Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney spilled on their new characters...and their "crazy dynamic."

The Housemaid is coming to theaters December 19, 2025. The movie was originally releasing on Christmas Day, which means we can watch it 6 days early!

What is The Housemaid about?

Amazon

Millie finds herself with one more chance to start over, and takes a job as Nina and Andrew's housemaid. But as she takes care of the home and the couple's daughter, she realizes her employers aren't as perfect as they seem — and that they'll go to desperate measures to keep up appearances.

"Everyone's going to freak out by Amanda's performance," Sydney told MTV during CinemaCon. "You don't know what to expect. And I don't even think we knew what to expect from a lot of those scenes."

"The ball would roll and you're like, 'That was really fun,'" Amanda added with a laugh. "I think we had a crazy — our characters had a crazy dynamic and then we were so on the same page. And we're also both really game to go anywhere."

"Like for Millie, my character, it's kind of like the window into the story for the audience," Sydney continued. "So I felt like I always was along for the ride the same way that the audience was. And it was like watching you..."

"Go off the rails?" Amanda guessed, before Sydney said, "Yes!"

"Which I was able to do very many times," Amanda concluded. I can't wait to see.