Madelyn Cline's Summer Romance Movie Is FINALLY Coming — Here's Your First Look

I've been waiting for a look at Madelyn Cline's The Map That Leads To You since the first leaks of my fave Outer Banks actress dropped last summer. Well, thanks to Prime Video's new "Summer Escape" teaser, we finally have a first look at Maddy and KJ Apa galavanting across Europe...and now I'm dreaming of my own vacation.

Here's everything you need to know about Madelyn Cline & KJ Apa's The Map That Leads To You, coming to Prime Video soon.

Where can I watch The Map That Leads To You? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You is coming to Prime Video soon, and rumor has it you'll be able to watch this August. Stay tuned for the official release date!

What is The Map That Leads To You? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You is a new romance movie that follows Heather (Madelyn Cline), who sets off for a European vacation and ends up meeting Jack (KJ Apa). While Heather is embracing one final summer of freedom after college, Jack is on a mission to follow his grandfather's journal. These two start to fall for each other (obviously), but Jack's holding onto a secret that could change everything.

Who's in ​The Map That Leads To You cast? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You cast is full of all your teen drama faves: Madelyn Cline as Heather

as Heather K.J. Apa as Jack

as Jack Sofia Wylie

Orlando Norman

Madison Thompson

Where did they film The Map That Leads To You​? Prime Video The Map That Leads To You was filmed during the summer of 2024 across Europe. The cast filmed in places like Spain and Portugal!

Is The Map That Leads To You appropriate? Prime Video It looks like the movie version of The Map That Leads To You is going to be rated PG-13, so if some littles in your life want to watch it too, we'd recommend reading up on the MPA rating!

Check out these 6 Summer Romance Movies for all the vibes while you wait for The Map That Leads To You.