'The Morning Show' Season 4 Release Date Is Here — See The First Look!

The Morning Show season 4 is coming soon — and we finally know when! The senior season of Apple TV+'s hit series is coming to the streamer this September and we have a first look at the new episodes. Not only is The Morning Show bringing us some more newsroom drama, it's also thrusting its characters into a world where they have to sift through deepfakes and conspiracy to figure out what's actually true. Sound familiar?

Here's everything you need to know about The Morning Show season 4, coming to Apple TV+ September 17, 2025.

Where can I watch The Morning Show season 4? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 will premiere on Apple TV+ September 17, 2025.

What is The Morning Show season 4 about? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 takes place in spring 2024, after the UBA-NBN merger changes everything. Now the newsroom is dealing with "newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth," not to mention "deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups," according to the official logline. And when truth is constantly put into question, it's harder than ever to tell what's real.

How many episodes are in The Morning Show season 4? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 will have 10 episodes, just like the other seasons. Here's the full schedule: Season 4, Episode 1 premieres September 17, 2025

premieres September 17, 2025 Season 4, Episode 2 premieres September 24, 2025

premieres September 24, 2025 Season 4, Episode 3 premieres October 1, 2025

premieres October 1, 2025 Season 4, Episode 4 premieres October 8, 2025

premieres October 8, 2025 Season 4, Episode 5 premieres October 15, 2025

premieres October 15, 2025 Season 4, Episode 6 premieres October 22, 2025

premieres October 22, 2025 Season 4, Episode 7 premieres October 29, 2025

premieres October 29, 2025 Season 4, Episode 8 premieres November 5, 2025

premieres November 5, 2025 Season 4, Episode 9 premieres November 12, 2025

premieres November 12, 2025 Season 4, Episode 10 premieres November 19, 2025

Who's in The Morning Show season 4 cast? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 sees the return of our favorite stars: Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy: The Morning Show's co-host.

as Alex Levy: The Morning Show's co-host. Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson: previous The Morning Show co-host & UBA anchor.

as Bradley Jackson: previous The Morning Show co-host & UBA anchor. Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter: The Morning Show's new co-host.

as Christine Hunter: The Morning Show's new co-host. Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison: UBA CEO

as Cory Ellison: UBA CEO Greta Lee as Stella Bak: UBA's news president.

as Stella Bak: UBA's news president. Mark Duplass as Chip Black: The Morning Show's executive producer.

as Chip Black: The Morning Show's executive producer. Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores: The Morning Show's meteorologist.

as Yanko Flores: The Morning Show's meteorologist. Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan: one of The Morning Show's producers.

as Mia Jordan: one of The Morning Show's producers. Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy: Alex's dad.

as Martin Levy: Alex's dad. Jon Hamm as Paul Marks: a billionaire with his sights set on buying UBA.

as Paul Marks: a billionaire with his sights set on buying UBA. William Jackson Harper as Ben: the Head of Sports

as Ben: the Head of Sports Boyd Holbrook as Brodie

as Brodie Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont

as Celine Dumont Aaron Pierre as Miles

Where did The Morning Show season 4 film? Apple TV+ The Morning Show season 4 filmed in a variety of locations, including New York City, throughout the summer of 2024. Production began on July 8!

How much does Jennifer Aniston get paid for The Morning Show? Apple TV+ According to US, Jennifer Aniston makes $2 million for every episode of The Morning Show.

Can't get enough of Reese Witherspoon? Here's the latest news on Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde Prequel Elle!