Gabriel Basso's Netflix Spy Thriller Is Back! — But Without Your Favorite Character.

Netflix fans rejoice! The Night Agent is coming back for season 3 — and it's dropping literally so soon. Netflix just gave us the first teaser and release date for the junior season of the show, and I am literally on the edge of my seat. But unfortunately, while I'm thrilled to see Gabriel Basso's Peter back in action, I'm already mourning the loss of Rose, who won't reappear in season 3. Don't worry, I'll explain.

Here's everything you need to know about The Night Agent season 3, coming to Netflix on February 19, 2026.

Will there be a season 3 for The Night Agent? Netflix Yes! The Night Agent season 3 is coming in 2026, and it's sure to have just as much danger and excitement as the past seasons. “Season 3 of The Night Agent takes our audience on an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride across Istanbul, Mexico City, Washington, D.C., New York and the Dominican Republic as Peter grapples with a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the White House," creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan told Tudum. "Amidst these new characters and challenges, Peter will reckon with hard truths and confront the impact of what being a Night Agent has personally cost him and how it has changed him, for better and for worse.”

What is The Night Agent season 3 about? The new season of the show sees Peter continue to evolve in his role as a Night Agent, and deal with a conspiracy happening in the very center of the White House.

Is Rose in season 3 of Night Agent? Christopher Saunders/Netflix No, sadly, Rose won't be in The Night Agent season 3. Her and Peter part ways at the end of season 2 for her safety, but behind the scenes, it appears the writers didn't want to force a reunion between the two characters. "As much as that show has been so amazing, especially for my career — being a lead on a U.S. show from little New Zealand was such a whirlwind — the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2," actress Luciane Buchanan told Deadline. "We don’t get to see what happens to Rose. But I think it’s a really exciting time for the show, and who knows, it’s not a goodbye forever.” I have literally all my fingers crossed Rose makes a comeback because her chemistry with Peter is unmatched.

Who's in The Night Agent season 3 cast? Netflix The Night Agent season 3 cast includes: Gabriel Basso

Louis Herthum

Stephen Moyer

Callum Vinson

David Lyons

Fola Evans-Akingbola

Jennifer Morrison

Albert Jones

Ward Horton

Genesis Rodriguez

How many episodes are in The Night Agent season 3? Netflix The Night Agent season 3 will have 10 episodes, and we're expecting it to all drop on the same day. Here's the full breakdown: Season 3, Episode 1 premieres on Netflix February 19, 2026

