HBO's New Drama 'The Penguin' Features The 'Gilmore Girls' Star You Miss The Most
Who is Luca Falcone?
The Penguin Cast
Luca Falcone, played by Scott Cohen, becomes the head of the Falcone crime family after his brother Carmine Falcone is assassinated. And then he winds up executing Castillo after C is accused of being a mole. This is a far cry from the Max we know and love in Gilmore Girls — he is so kind, funny, and charming that part of me wishes he were Lorelai's endgame...
The rest of The Penguin cast includes Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb, Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Michael Kelly as Johnny Viti, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Nadia Maroni, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, James Madio as Milos Grapa, Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Carmen Ejogo as Eve Karlo, Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.
Where can I watch The Penguin TV show?
The Penguin Release Date
You can watch The Penguin on HBO and Max every Sunday until the season finale on November 10. Here's the full schedule:
- "After Hours" on September 19
- "Inside Man" on September 29
- "Bliss" on October 6
- "Cent'Anni" on October 13
- "Homecoming" on October 20
- "Gold Summit" on October 27
- "Top Hat" on November 3
- "Great or Little Thing" on November 10
Is The Penguin a prequel to Batman?
The Penguin Plot
The Penguin serves as a sequel to Robert Pattinson's The Batman from 2022. The eight-episode series explores The Penguin, whose real name is Oswald "Oz" Cobb, as he becomes the infamous villain superhero fans have come to know.
How many episodes are there of The Penguin?
There are eight episodes in The Penguin. After the series premiered on Thursday, September 19, the show shifted to a Sunday release.
Is The Penguin series still happening?
Yes, the series is still premiering weekly on HBO and Max! There's no word on a season 2 yet but stay tuned for any official updates.
