Netflix's New Korean Murder Mystery Isn't Your Average Thriller
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Mysteries and thrillers often tick off a familiar checklist: strained relationships? Check. Shady dealings? Check. A tortured yet empathetic lead? Check. If you found yourself reeling after the end of Presumed Innocent and are hooked on Lady in the Lake, then you absolutely need to make room on your watchlist for Netflix's new Korean mystery thriller. Yes, The Price of Confession features a lead who's accused of murdering her husband (another box on the checklist), but it's shaping up to be a standout because what Ahn Yoon-soo finds when she gets to prison is unlike anything you've seen before.
The Price of Confession Plot
"My husband is dead," says an official Instagram post from Netflix Korea. "I was caught as a suspect. And a woman called witch approached."
When her husband is mysteriously murdered, Ahn Yoon-soo's dreams for a loving family come to a screeching halt. And things only get worse when she's accused of the murder. Surrounded by a memorable cast of characters — her lawyer, the prosecutor, and an inmate the other prisoners call a witch — Yoon-soo has to fight for her freedom and her future.
The Price of Confession Cast
Park Hae-soo in Money Heist Korea: JEA
Jung Jaegu/Netflix
The cast of The Price of Confession includes Jeon Do-yeon as Ahn Yoon-soo, Kim Go-eun as Mo-eun, who has a remarkable ability to read people, Park Hae-soo as prosecutor Baek Dong-hun, and Jin Sun-kyu as Jang Jung-gu, Yoon-soo's lawyer and an ex-boxer.
The Price of Confession Release Date
Jeon Do-yeon in Kill Boksoon.
No Ju-han/Netflix
We don't have an official release date for The Price of Confession yet, but stay tuned for updates on this new TV show.
Check out A Beginners Guide To K-Dramas for more TV shows to watch this week!
Lead image via No Ju-han/Netflix
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!