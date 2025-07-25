Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Every Change 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Made From The Book

the summer i turned pretty changes from the book
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 25, 2025
The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are tuning in every Wednesday to see how episodes of the show compare to the book. Will it follow favorite their favorite scenes, or take creative liberties? Jenny Han has already proven she loves to keep to the original text (like including everything from Belly falling down the stairs at Christmas to the bandaid she uses after she nicks herself while shaving), but there are plenty of surprises, too.

And one change that fans are currently talking about is the fact we see Belly get ready for Susannah's memorial, but we don't hear her thoughts!! Because, y'all, those thoughts are pretty crazy.

Here's every change from We'll Always Have Summer to The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.

1. Taylor & Steven's story

Let's just start with the most obvious: Taylor and Steven's story. This relationship is pretty much show-specific so the writers are coming up with some brand new content for this couple. The car accident, Taylor's mom's business, their insane tension — it's all brand new for book fans and show fans alike!

2. The time jump.

Two women sit on a dorm bed, sharing a quiet moment.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

In the book, Belly is a freshman, while in the show, she's finishing her junior year. So that means all the graduation drama is also show-specific.

3. Agnes & Conrad are just friends in the show.

chris briney as conrad fisher

Prime Video

In We'll Always Have Summer, Agnes and Conrad occasionally hook up after she asks him out. In TSITP season 3, she has feelings for him, but he shut her down because he wasn't over Belly. This is a tiny but powerful change that means he hasn't dated anyone since they broke up at prom, and it makes Conrad seem even more in love with Belly than ever.

4. We're missing Belly's internal dialogue.

Woman in blue dress drinks champagne at a seaside dining table, surrounded by other guests lola tung as belly conklin

Erika Doss/Prime

Episode 3 showed us Belly getting ready for Susannah's memorial, but fans were sad when they realized we were missing a lot of her narration — specifically the fact she shaved her legs (twice!), just in case Conrad showed up.

Her thoughts and her actions are so different from each other (with her thoughts being totally Conrad-centric and all her actions revolving around Jeremiah) that fans are starting to worry appears Belly isn't as in love with Conrad as she is in the novel.

But one fan points out that we're watching the show through Belly's delusion as she's trying to convince herself she isn't in love with him anymore.

5. Belly also takes the lead on announcing their engagement.

Two people standing on a porch by the sea, one in a blue dress, the other in a white shirt.

Erika Doss/Prime Video

Another change came during season 3 at the post-memorial lunch. While Adam and Jeremiah still order the most expensive thing on the menu like they do in the original story, Belly ends up telling their families about the engagement instead of Jere after Adam makes fun of him.

Check back here for updates on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, and how it's different from We'll Always Have Summer!

