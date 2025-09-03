Belly might have taken a step toward Conrad at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 8, but she never actually makes it to him. At the beginning of TSITP episode 9, "Last Call," Belly's focus gets interrupted and she ends up boarding the plane without saying hello. But even though he never sees her, as the last passengers leave the gate, Conrad looks over like he could sense Belly was there. She was Connie, she was!! And so we go from Cousins to Paris. Oui oui.

Here's your official recap for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9, "Last Call," streaming on Prime Video now.

Belly in Paris Prime Video Belly lands in Paris for her exchange program, but when she gets to her school, she learns that the spot she thought she had was a misunderstanding — and that she's on her own. (It feels fitting to point out that the episode also features "You're On Your Own Kid" by Taylor Swift, so it seems fitting). She commits the one cardinal sin of staying in a city and leaves her bag unattended to pay her restaurant tab. But thanks to her Apple air tag, she goes on a crazy chase throughout the city, complete with a soundtrack that made it feel like a whole different show! Her journey ends at a Parisian night club that honestly spiked my anxiety. Right when she's about to give up (considering she doesn't know the password to enter), she saves a girl named Gemma from a creepy dude by pretending to be her girlfriend — a universal experience — and gains access to the club. And then she says one single thing that proves she's ready to leave behind her childhood, and arguably, whatever immaturity came with her relationship with Jeremiah. She introduces herself as Isabel instead of Belly. If you ask me, this is a huge turning point in both Belly's perception of herself and how she presents herself to others. I'm so ready for this new era!

A new bombshell has entered the villa. Prime Video Well, at the night club, Belly meets Gemma's girlfriend Max and their friends, including a very handsome guy named Benito who is immediately taken with her. She takes a momentary break from introductions to grab her bag from the guy who stole it, then spends the rest of the night spilling her life story. Even though they want her to stay in Paris, Belly heads to the airport and finally decides to call Jeremiah, which doesn't go well after she tells him she's decided to stay. By the time Belly returns to Paris, the sun's risen, and she smiles up at Notre Dame.

Jellyfisher no more. Erika Doss/Prime For his part, Jeremiah's post-failed wedding experience is a little less idyllic than Belly's. Despite his protests, Taylor and Steven take care of him, and deliver the red gatorade that Conrad bought for him. Jere is still determined to cut ties with Conrad, and basically tells Laurel to get lost when she comes to check on him. Adam calls Conrad to tell him the wedding got called off before Conrad finally sees Jere, and Jeremiah drops the vicious "She didn't choose me but she didn't pick you either" before kicking him out. Con has a surprisingly good heart-to-heart with him and finally gets him to understand that the best thing he can do to comfort Jeremiah is keep his distance. So he leaves, and Adam stays to comfort Jere while Taylor Swift's "How Did It End?" plays. Ouch.

But Steven and Taylor take steps towards a real relationship. Prime Video With all the time spent together, Taylor and Steven finally talk about everything. She tells him about Jeremiah sleeping with Lacie in Cabo and that she doesn't know how to not push him away unless they're platonic. But thank goodness, they agree that their relationship is worth risking their hearts and their friendship for. This is endgame, I tell you!!!

Is Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 9 out? Prime Video Yes, you can stream The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 9 on Prime Video now.

How many episodes are on season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 has 11 episodes total, so there are just 2 left! Here's the full schedule: Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025

"Last Season" premiered on July 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 2 "Last Christmas" premiered on July 16, 2025

"Last Christmas" premiered on July 16, 2025 Season 3, Episode 3 "Last Supper" premiered on July 23, 2025

"Last Supper" premiered on July 23, 2025 Season 3, Episode 4 "Last Stand" premiered on July 30, 2025

"Last Stand" premiered on July 30, 2025 Season 3, Episode 5 "Last Dance" premiered on August 6, 2025

"Last Dance" premiered on August 6, 2025 Season 3, Episode 6 "Last Name" premiered on August 13, 2025

"Last Name" premiered on August 13, 2025 Season 3, Episode 7 "Last Hurrah" premiered on August 20, 2025

"Last Hurrah" premiered on August 20, 2025 Season 3, Episode 8 "Last Kiss" premiered on August 27, 2025

"Last Kiss" premiered on August 27, 2025 Season 3, Episode 9 "Last Call" premiered on September 3, 2025

"Last Call" premiered on September 3, 2025 Season 3, Episode 10 premieres on September 10, 2025

premieres on September 10, 2025 Season 3, Episode 11 premieres on September 17, 2025

Wondering How Many Episodes Are In The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? Here's The Only Watch Guide You Need.