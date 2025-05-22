It'll take you about five minutes after meeting me to learn I'm from North Carolina. I simply can't stop talking about it! The cities are vibrant, the beaches are gorgeous, and the mountains are beautiful (quick plug for info on donating to Hurricane Helene relief). And since I'm from the Outer Banks, I have been locked in on Netflix's teen drama show of the same name.

You can imagine my heartbreak when the streamer announced season 5 would be the final season (and when season 4 killed off my favorite character), but never fear my treasure hunting, adventure seeking friends. Netflix is bringing us a brand new drama called The Waterfront that has enough drama and intrigue to fill the Outer Banks void in your life.

Here's everything you need to know about The Waterfront, streaming on Netflix June 19, 2025.

What is The Waterfront on Netflix about? The Waterfront follows the Buckley family, who have always been Havenport, NC royalty. But when tragedy strikes, leaving Harlan Buckley to recover from two heart attacks, his wife Belle and son Cane have to keep their fishing empire from sinking. And things get even more complicated when Harlan's daughter Bree, a recovering addict who lost custody of her own son, winds up in a relationship that threatens the whole family. This twisty family drama already has me hooked!

Where can I watch The Waterfront? Netflix You can watch The Waterfront on Netflix June 19, 2025.

Who's in The Waterfront cast? Netflix The Waterfront cast includes some great names! Here's the full list: Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley: The ambitious Buckley patriarch who built Buckley fishery in the 1980s.

as Harlan Buckley: The ambitious Buckley patriarch who built Buckley fishery in the 1980s. Maria Bello as Belle Buckley: Harlan's wife who takes business matters into her own hands after his heart attacks.

as Belle Buckley: Harlan's wife who takes business matters into her own hands after his heart attacks. Jake Weary as Cane Buckley: Harlan’s son who enjoys the money their life has afforded them...and doesn't enjoy much else.

as Cane Buckley: Harlan’s son who enjoys the money their life has afforded them...and doesn't enjoy much else. Melissa Benoist as Bree Buckley: Harlan's daughter who is struggling to balance sobriety and a relationship with the son she lost custody of.

as Bree Buckley: Harlan's daughter who is struggling to balance sobriety and a relationship with the son she lost custody of. Rafael L. Silva as Shawn Wilson: the Buckleys' new bartender who has secrets of his own.

as Shawn Wilson: the Buckleys' new bartender who has secrets of his own. Humberly González as Jenna Tate: a journalist who reunites with her hometown — and her high school sweetheart, Cane.

as Jenna Tate: a journalist who reunites with her hometown — and her high school sweetheart, Cane. Danielle Campbell as Peyton Buckley: Cane's wife who sticks by his side.

as Peyton Buckley: Cane's wife who sticks by his side. Brady Hepner as Diller Hopkins: Bree’s son who rejects her attempts to connect but idolizes Harlan.

as Diller Hopkins: Bree’s son who rejects her attempts to connect but idolizes Harlan. Gerardo Celasco as Marcus Sanchez: a DEA agent.

as Marcus Sanchez: a DEA agent. Michael Gaston as Clyde Porter: the sheriff.

as Clyde Porter: the sheriff. Zach Roerig as Troy.

as Troy. Topher Grace

Dave Annable

How many episodes of The Waterfront are there? Netflix The Waterfront will have eight episodes that are each one hour long. Check back here for the episode titles.

Where are they filming The Waterfront? Netflix The Waterfront was filmed in both Wilmington and Southport, North Carolina. You'll probably recognize these towns because both The Summer I Turned Pretty and One Tree Hill were filmed in Wilmington, and the Nicholas Sparks movie Safe Haven was filmed in Southport!

Is The Waterfront based on a true story? Netflix Yes, The Waterfront on Netflix is inspired by real events. The show's from showrunner Kiven Williamson, who's behind Scream, Dawson's Creek, and The Vampire Diaries. He never misses.

