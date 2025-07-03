Keira Knightley's Netflix Thriller Is For The Agatha Christie Obsessed

Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Keira Knightley's Netflix Thriller 'The Woman In Cabin 10' Is For The Agatha Christie Obsessed

Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix
By Chloe Williams​Jul 03, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she's writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us.

Keira Knightley might be the reigning queen of period pieces, but don't underestimate her ability to kick butt in an action thriller, too. After playing a spy in Netflix's Black Doves, Ms. Elizabeth Bennet herself is returning in Netflix's The Woman in Cabin 10, based on the novel of the same name by Ruth Ware. You might be familiar with Keira's work, but you've never seen her like this!

Here's everything you need to know about The Woman in Cabin 10, coming to Netflix in the fall of 2025.

Will The Woman in Cabin 10 be a movie?

Yes, The Woman in Cabin 10 is getting the movie treatment thanks to Netflix, director Simon Stone, and screenwriters Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse (who co-wrote with Simon!).

Where can I watch The Woman in Cabin 10?

The woman in cabin 10 release date

Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10 is coming to Netflix this fall! Stay tuned for an official release date.

What is The Woman in Cabin 10 summary?

The Woman in Cabin 10 novel

Amazon

The Woman in Cabin 10 follows a journalist taking a cruise for a travel assignment. Sounds pretty dreamy right? Well all is going swimmingly, until she sees a passenger get thrown overboard one night. When she tries to investigate, she's told every passenger is still on the ship and she dreamed the whole thing. She decides to take matters into her own hands — no matter how much danger she encounters.

It's kind of giving Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile — on the open ocean, no real escape — and I'm not mad about it!

Who's in ​The Woman in Cabin 10 cast?

The Woman in Cabin 10 movie cast

Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

The Woman in Cabin 10 cast really is stacked. Here's who you'll see in the new Netflix thriller:

  • Keira Knightley as Laura Blacklock
  • Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer
  • Hannah Waddingham
  • David Ajala
  • Gitte Witt
  • Art Malik
  • Daniel Ings
  • David Morrissey
  • Christopher Rygh
  • Paul Kaye
  • Kaya Scodelario
  • Lisa Loven Kongsli
  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw
  • John Macmillan
  • Pippa Bennett-Warner
  • Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters

Where was The Woman in Cabin 10 filmed?

The Woman in Cabin 10 filming location

Gashif Rheza/Pexels

The Woman in Cabin 10 was filmed in Dorset and on the super yacht 'The Savannah' in September 2024.

If you can't get enough of Keira Knightley's period dramas (real), check out The 10 Best Period Dramas To Watch On BritBox Right Now!

