Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

So satisfying.

8 Easy-To-Make Trader Joe’s Breakfast Finds You’ll Want To Eat Daily

Best ​Trader Joe's Breakfast Items
Trader Joe's
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 31, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
See Full Bio

I know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but I have to confess I tend to skip it a lot. Breakfast foods just don’t satiate me the way other meals do. Having the same bowl of cereal, bagel, or scrambled eggs every day gets redundant, making it hard for me to grab something fueling before work. However, everything changed when I was introduced to the wonders of Trader Joe’s breakfast options. Their easy-to-make meals turned me (a certified breakfast hater) into a genuine fan.

I didn’t realize how much scarfing down breakfast first thing in the morning enhances my overall energy and well-being throughout the day. Now that I’m finally getting the proper nutrients in, I feel so much better. If you want to kick the day off in the same fashion, be sure to check out these eight delicious Trader Joe’s breakfast finds.

Scroll on to discover the 8 best Trader Joe's breakfast items for a better you!

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Peanut Butter Protein Granola

As someone who’s always on the run in the morning, I don’t always have time to cook a whole meal before heading to work. That’s why I’m obsessed with this protein granola. It’s extremely tasty and fills me up with just a few handfuls. No need to fire up the kitchen with this easy Trader Joe's breakfast.

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Organic Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls

There’s truly no better way to cozy up amid cold weather than staying in and baking cinnamon rolls. This $5 tube comes with five jumbo-sized rolls for easy eating.

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Chocolate Croissants

I’m addicted to these chocolate croissants. It’s becoming a bit of an issue. It feels like I’m sitting in a Parisian cafe near the Eiffel Tower with every chocolatey bite. Chef’s kiss!

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Hashbrowns

Sometimes I crave salty breakfasts rather than sweet ones. In those moments, hash browns always do the trick. I’m obsessed with the rich, comforting taste of Trade Joe's version, and it typically holds me over before lunch with ease.

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Broccoli And Cheddar Cheese Quiche

I’m a huge fan of this TJ's quiche. Not only is it outstandingly delicious (like, 10 out of 10), but it also contains so many nutrients and healthy veggies. I cannot recommend it enough!

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Maple Pecan Clusters Cereal

I definitely think my family should be the unofficial brand ambassadors for this Trader Joe’s cereal. It's so tasty, easy, and filling. So, where do we sign up?

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Egg Frittata

Health enthusiasts have been pushing morning protein for years now, and these tasty egg frittatas totally fit the bill without being too heavy. So delish!

\u200bTrader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Organic Açaí Bowl

Trader Joe’s shoppers can’t get enough of this delicious breakfast, thanks to its fruity sweetness and refreshing tropical flavors.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the most delicious Trader Joe's finds!

breakfasttrader joe'sgrocery shoppinggroceriesbreakfast ideasfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Costco New Items January 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

7 Can’t-Miss Costco Items That Just Hit Shelves For January

High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Recipes
Recipes

10 High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Recipes For A Strong & Healthy Start To 2026

RHOSLC cast net worth
Celebrity News

Here's How Rich Each 'RHOSLC' Cast Member Actually Is

Starbucks February 2026 Valentine's Day Menu
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks Just Leaked Their February 2026 Menu, And It’s A Matcha Lover’s Dream

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit