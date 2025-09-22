Trader Joe’s Halloween Candy Just Hit Shelves – Here’s What’s Available Now!

Trader Joe’s is wasting zero time getting us in the Halloween spirit. Several of their spooky season treats just hit shelves, and they’re looking so good. These Trader Joe’s Halloween candy finds are so fun and delicious, you’ll definitely want to stock up before the trick-or-treaters even arrive. They’re simply perfect for parties, candy bowls, or just sneaky solo snacking all October long.

From chocolates to gummies and more, here are 7 can’t-miss Trader Joe’s Halloween candy finds you need to try in 2025!

Trader Joe's Halloween Gummies These snack-sized pouches of Halloween-themed gummies are perfect for trick-or-treating. Each one is packed with five spooky shapes, all naturally-colored and made made without gelatin – so everyone can snack on 'em!

Trader Joe's Spooky Bats & Cats Sour Gummy Candies Like a spooky version of Trader Joe's Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers, these bat- and cat-shaped gummy candies are sure to get you in the spirit (and make you pucker just a bit).

Trader Joe's Wicked Good Mini Chocolate Bars With four fun chocolate varieties all individually-wrapped, these tiny bars are definitely going to go quick this Halloween! Make sure to snag several bags on your next TJ's run, especially if you're planning to feed this year's trick-or-treaters.

Trader Joe's Ghosts & Bats Fruit Leather Chains These individually-wrapped pieces of fruit tape come in garland-cut shapes of ghosts and bats to help you further spook-ify the season. The best part? They're semi-healthy, thanks to their wholesome ingredients and flavors. For instance, the ghosts are made with strawberry, apple, date, while the bats are flavored with blueberry, apple, and date. Yum!

Trader Joe's Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies Okay, okay – these next few items aren't candies, but they're still musts for Halloween 2025. First up is these ghoulish sandwich cookies filled with orange-colored creme. They're a great snack on their own, or you could easily use them to decorate a Halloween cake, if that's your jam.

Trader Joe's Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly Halloween activity to do that doesn't involve actual haunted houses, this $10 cookie kit is totally worth the small investment. It comes with everything you need to create a sweet (and subtly-spooky) structure, plus you get to devour it once it's all said and done.

​​Trader Joe's ​ Halloween Sprinkle If you turn into an expert baker come fall time (same here), these Halloween-shaped sprinkles are going to delight you. There's bats, pumpkins, and ghosts – ideal for cakes, cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and whatever else you want to whip up!

