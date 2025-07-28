8 New Trader Joe’s Items To Try In August (Before They’re Gone)

Scroll on for 8 epic Trader Joe's finds that just dropped for August.

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn All Trader Joe's had to say was "hot honey" to pique my interest in this limited-time product. Spicy, sweet, and buttery, this $3 bag of popcorn looks beyond perfect for at-home movie marathons!

Trader Joe's Crunchy Milk Chocolate & Sea Salt Thins I'm a chocolate fiend by heart, but eating a ton of it obviously has dire implications for my tummy. Luckily, Trader Joe's is dishing up the ideal serving size with this fancy $3.49 find. And the fact that it's laced with tiny bits of crunchy, caramelized candy and some sea salt? I need it now.

Trader Joe's Italian Aperitivo Medley Snack Mix This $2 limited-time snack mix is a great grab if you've got plans to sip on some spritzes this summer. Drawing inspiration directly from the Italian tradition of aperitivo, the small bag includes four different snackable cracker shapes made with wine and extra virgin olive oil for extra oomph. Pair this item with some cheeses and charcuterie meats, and you'll never want to go back to regular crackers.

Trader Joe's Deli Sandwich Style Potato Chips Made to taste just like a deli sandwich with notes of smoked ham, pickle, cheese, and mustard, these $3 kettle-cooked potato chips (limited-time!) are basically the epitome of summertime. Enjoy them on their own, beside a sammie, or better yet, layered in between your fave sandwich stack.

Trader Joe's Sparkling Orange Flavored Espresso Tonic Even coffee snobs are going to love this $4 pack of orange-flavored espresso tonic. The flavors pair unbelievably well together, plus the fact that it's a coffee bev made with zero milk makes it superbly refreshing for hot summer days! Give it a try, and you'll feel so sophisticated.

Trader Joe's Carnival Fun Cake Fries Oh, nostalgia! Trader Joe's new (limited-time) funnel cake-inspired snack goes for just $5 and comes together oh-so easily in the air fryer or oven. All you have to do is add your own toppings – I'm thinkin' powdered sugar and chocolate chips once I get my hands on them!

Trader Joe's Black Sesame Mochi If you like not-too-sweet treats, this all-new $5 mochi ice cream from Trader Joe's will have you hooked. Infused with black sesame paste, each bite is subtly nutty without overwhelming the palette in terms of sugar. Be careful, though: you're going to want to eat the whole box in one sitting.

Trader Joe's Strawberry & Watermelon Marshmallows These $3 fruit-flavored marshmallows are naturally flavored and naturally colored, so you can feel good about eating them. Trader Joe's recommends trying 'em on top of an ice cream float. Yum. Personally, I'd use them for some homemade Rice Krispie treats or even slice them up to toss into cookies.

