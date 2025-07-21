The best TV shows are for the endlessly curious and caring, and Netflix's new thriller Untamed is no different. The show has incredibly compelling characters, a plot that'll keep you on the edge of your seat, and a murder mystery that'll keep you guessing. Not to mention the cast simply can't be beat!

Here's everything you need to know about Untamed, streaming on Netflix now.

Where can I watch Untamed? Untamed dropped on Netflix July 17, 2025, which means you can watch the whole show on the streamer now!

What is Untamed about? Netflix This Netflix mystery thriller sees National Park Service agent Kyle try to establish order in the wild. But when a mysterious death rocks everything, Turner's investigation brings him face-to-face with secrets from his own life and the park around him. The vast and wild nature of it all definitely reminds me of all the elements we saw in Yellowstone, and the unsolved crime is totally giving Dept. Q!

Who's in the Untamed cast? Netflix The Untamed cast has some incredible names, including: Eric Bana as Kyle Turner: a National Park Service special agent & law enforcement officer.

as Kyle Turner: a National Park Service special agent & law enforcement officer. Sam Neill as Paul Souter: Kyle's friend and Yosemite's chief park ranger.

as Paul Souter: Kyle's friend and Yosemite's chief park ranger. Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez: a Yosemite ranger who helps investigate the mysterious murder.

as Naya Vasquez: a Yosemite ranger who helps investigate the mysterious murder. Rosemary DeWitt as Jill Bodwin: a park counselor and Turner's ex-wife.

as Jill Bodwin: a park counselor and Turner's ex-wife. Wilson Bethel as Shane Maguire: the Wildlife Management Officer and former army ranger.

How many episodes are there in Untamed? Netflix There are six episodes in Untamed: Season 1, Episode 1 "A Celestial Event" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"A Celestial Event" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Jane Doe" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"Jane Doe" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "El-o'-win" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"El-o'-win" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "Gold Rush" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"Gold Rush" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "Terces" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

"Terces" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "All Trails Lead Here" premiered on Netflix July 17, 2025

Where is Untamed filmed? Netflix Untamed began filming in Vancouver in Canada during June 2024.

