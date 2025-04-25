Summer is just around the corner (come quicker!), and Walmart’s swim section is totally making waves with styles that are perfect for every kind of getaway. Whether it’s to a faraway island or just your backyard pool, these adorable one-pieces and bikinis will instantly help you pull a look. We adore all of these Walmart swimsuits because they seamlessly blend style, comfort, and affordability.

Shop our 7 favorite Walmart swimsuits that will have you feeling confident and chic all summer long!

Walmart Sofia by Sofia Vergara One-Shoulder Keyhole One-Piece Swimsuit The knotted one-shoulder design on this swimsuit adds such a unique look to your swim getup. It's easy to slip into, plus you can find your perfect fit with the adjustable straps!

Walmart Celebrity Pink Cut Out One-Piece Swimsuit Hello, color! We love the range of hues features on this floral suit in order to match summer's sunny energy. While this style does give you the comfort of a one-piece, it has the visual effect of a bikini, thanks to the cutouts.

Walmart Cupshe Deep V-Neck Ruffle Tummy Control Floral Print One-Piece Swimsuit The v-neckline on this suit is super flattering for any chest size, plus you get even more flair from the frilly trim! This one-piece was also designed with tummy control in mind so you can step out with confidence!

Walmart No Boundaries Front Tie Triangle Bikini Top The floral pattern on this cutie bikini top was made for a tropical destination. Time to book those flights!

Walmart Jessica Simpson Cutout One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit One-shoulder suits seem to be the vibe this summer! This flattering swimmie not only has the asymmetrical detail around the shoulders, but some fun texture throughout that breaks up the more-monotonous black.

Walmart Time And Tru Wire One Piece Swimsuit The side shirring on this one-piece is undeniably flattering around your tummy and waist, all while the colorful pattern turns all heads towards you!

Walmart No Boundaries Crinkle High Leg One Piece Swimsuit Go the bold route this summer with this stunning blue one piece that wears just as well as a bodysuit or layering piece for summer as it does a proper swimsuit.

