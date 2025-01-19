Your Weekly Horoscope For January 19-26: 5 Zodiac Signs Will Have An Amazing Week
Aquarius season is officially here, in all its air sign glory — and it's about to shake up your weekly horoscope! From January 19-26, you can expect a lot going on in the world around you (hello, new president?!), but there's also a lot going on in your personal life. Whether you're tapping into your inner courage, or you're just trying to take a breather this week, the stars have plenty to say about it. So, buckle up because his is what your zodiac sign can expect in your weekly horoscope!
Here's what's in store for your weekly horoscope for January 19-26, 2025!
What's happening astrologically during January 19-26, 2025?
Aquarius season officially begins on January 19 as the Sun moves into this electric air sign, prompting us to view life from a fresh and unique perspective. Things will start moving faster; our mental abilities will sharpen, and we’ll strive to accomplish more. However, with Mars still retrograde, it’s wise to pause before impulsively taking action, even if we’re tempted to dive in. Once your goals are clear, don’t hold back.
The Aquarius archetype is humanitarian and community-focused. In a world facing many challenges and tragedies, this visionary energy can inspire us to challenge the status quo and solve problems innovatively. On a personal level, this month-long period encourages us to embrace our authenticity and live by our ideals and goals, no matter how unconventional they may seem to others.
As noted last week, the Sun aligns with Pluto at the same degree on January 21 and 22, marking an energy we’ve felt for weeks. Expect world events to remain volatile, intense, and even destructive. The Sun-Pluto interplay will persist as Pluto journeys through Aquarius over the next 20 years, sometimes with dramatic effects. Rather than getting caught up in external drama, adapt to this energy, channel its power for personal growth, and let the world’s events unfold as they will. From the ashes of destruction, a new world will emerge — one we can’t yet imagine.
Other planetary movements encourage new beginnings and help overcome inertia. Tap into the energy for fun, excitement, and bold changes. Mars forms a sextile with Uranus, inspiring courageous actions that lead to freedom. If you feel stuck or bored with daily life, use this momentum to make bold moves. Stay alert, flexible, and ready for quick changes.
Mercury, the planet of intellect and communication, is in a harmonious phase. Use this time to express yourself clearly and initiate meaningful conversations, even challenging ones. Experiment with new ways to convey your feelings. This is an excellent week to speak your truth and strive for your goals.
If you want to know how these and other transits impact you personally, visit SevenSistersAstrology.com for a reading.
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Signs
Brit + Co
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
This week offers an excellent opportunity to create a sanctuary at home. Take the time to organize your space, clear out old clutter, and embrace activities that bring you peace, such as lighting candles. Create an altar of sacred objects. Nourish yourself with healthy meals and focus on making your home a place of calm and rejuvenation. By cultivating a peaceful environment, you’ll find it easier to face the chaos of the outside world. Use this energy to build a foundation for stability and clarity.
Brit + Co
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
You’ll feel a surge in mental energy this week, making it a great time to express yourself and pursue creative ideas. However, this increased mental activity can become overwhelming if not directed properly. Practice mindfulness and strive for balance to avoid feelings of anxiety. Take time to reflect on what truly matters to you and ensure that your thoughts and actions align with your long-term goals. Use this opportunity to communicate clearly and deepen your understanding of your inner self.
Brit + Co
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
Be cautious with your finances this week. While you may feel tempted to indulge in impulse spending, it’s crucial to evaluate whether your purchases align with your values and aspirations. Reflect on any unconscious habits related to money or possessions and seek healthier ways to address emotional needs. This is also an ideal time to let go of material attachments and embrace emotional growth. By focusing on what truly fulfills you, you’ll create a sense of stability and contentment.
Brit + Co
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
You’re in the spotlight this week, and it’s time to showcase your talents and determination. Channel the dynamic energy around you to take bold steps in your personal and professional life. Whether it’s impressing coworkers with your dedication or stepping outside your comfort zone to pursue new opportunities, this is your moment to shine. Embrace the courage to break free from old patterns and visualize your dreams with fresh eyes. By doing so, you’ll inspire others and elevate yourself to new heights.
Brit + Co
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Fresh ideas and innovative concepts will fuel your ambitions this week. Take time to reflect on your long-term goals and explore new strategies to achieve them. Avoid falling into old habits or unconscious patterns that hold you back. This is the perfect moment to challenge yourself and reimagine your professional path. Summon the bravery to embrace new methods, and you’ll find yourself aligning with roles and opportunities that better reflect your true essence and aspirations.
Brit + Co
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Collaboration is key for you this week. While you may be tempted to work independently, seek partnerships to amplify your success. Your humanitarian impulses will be strong, and teamwork will help you accomplish significant goals. The connections you make during this time will introduce you to fresh perspectives and inspire you for years to come. Lean into the strength of community and use this energy to create meaningful, lasting change in your life and the lives of others.
Brit + Co
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Your ambitions are front and center this week, and your drive to excel will not go unnoticed. Invest extra time and energy into your tasks, and you’ll likely be rewarded for your hard work. However, ensure that your motivation comes from within. Pursue your goals with integrity, aiming for personal satisfaction rather than external validation. By maintaining high standards and staying true to yourself, you’ll not only achieve success but also a deep sense of fulfillment.
Brit + Co
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
This week brings restlessness and a longing for new experiences. You may feel driven to embark on an adventure, pursue creative outlets, or shake up your routine. Be mindful of how this energy manifests; avoid letting it become rebellious or confrontational. Instead, channel your curiosity into activities that spark your imagination and invigorate your relationships. Collaborate with others to enhance your experiences, and together you can create memories that fulfill your desire for excitement and freedom.
Brit + Co
Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)
Your adventurous spirit will be in full swing this week, urging you to break free from routine and explore unconventional paths. Whether it’s adopting a new approach to work, improving your health, or finding innovative ways to earn money, the call for change is strong. Avoid making impulsive decisions, though—strategize and ensure your choices align with your long-term vision. Combine creativity with thoughtful planning to sustain the spark that keeps you motivated and inspired.
Brit + Co
Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)
This week is about embracing your authentic self and using your creativity to elevate your life. Whether in personal relationships or professional endeavors, honesty and transparency will strengthen your connections. If conflicts arise, address them directly and seek resolution. If all is harmonious, don’t hesitate to express your love and appreciation for those who matter to you. By aligning your actions with your values, you’ll deepen your relationships and create lasting fulfillment.
Brit + Co
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
As the Sun enters your sign, it’s a powerful time to focus on your health and daily routines. Your energy is abundant, so use it to fine-tune your habits and stay connected to your physical and emotional well-being. Your home may be bustling with activity, but staying grounded and committed to your routines will help you navigate it effectively. Avoid impulsive decisions, as they might have long-term consequences that will be difficult. Do your best to stay organized and productive.
Brit + Co
Pisces (February 20 – March 21)
Creativity and self-expression will dominate your week, as you find joy in the playful and imaginative sides of life. Structure may feel elusive, but that’s okay—allow yourself to revel in the chaos of creativity. Spend time with children, loved ones, or friends who share your enthusiasm for fun and inspiration. Your magnetic energy will draw people to you, and together you’ll create moments of pure joy. Responsibility can wait; for now, focus on living in the moment.
Looking for a more thorough reading? Reach out to Tina at SevenSistersAstrology.com!
Sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!