Your Weekly Horoscope for October 27-November 2 Is Officially In!
We're officially one week into Scorpio season — are you feeling it? Is your intuition heightened? Are you super sensitive and a bit more introverted? It’s a good time to slow down, feel your feelings, and tap into the inner wisdom of your soul. Scorpio is often misinterpreted, perhaps because this season coincides with Halloween, the decreasing daylight in the northern hemisphere, or simply Scorpio’s intensity and power. A key word for Scorpio is transformation, which is never easy.
Think of the caterpillar’s metamorphosis — its time in the cramped and dark cocoon. That primordial, gooey existence is anything but comfortable. Transformation requires time, a willingness to experience discomfort, and patience before emerging as a beautiful butterfly.
Scorpio is one of the healing signs in the zodiac, and while the Sun is in Scorpio, we can make great strides toward healing ourselves and helping others. There’s nothing superficial about Scorpio — it demands depth, wanting to uncover layers and expose what’s hiding. That’s why it’s a great time to focus on your inner world and subconscious mind. All forms of therapy are beneficial during Scorpio season, but psychotherapy is especially powerful if that's an option for you.
Eager to know what this transformational energy has to offer? Read on for your weekly horoscope to understand how this can impact your sun and rising sign!
Astrological Overview For Your Weekly Horoscope
The New Moon in Scorpio occurs on November 1 at 9 degrees of Scorpio. You'll want to check your birth chart to see where 9 degrees of Scorpio falls — this is the area of your life where you can experience transformation and growth. New Moons are powerful times to plant seeds for future growth, to dream and plan for the coming month. Take time to reflect on what truly matters during this period of darkness and inward focus.
Mars, the planet of action and determination, has been opposite Pluto, the planet of transformation, for months. Both Mars and Pluto co-rule Scorpio, creating an intense and volatile energy. This opposition becomes exact again on November 3 and 4. Use this energy to propel yourself in a new direction and honor your true self. Strength and focus can harness this intensity for personal breakthroughs, but be cautious in making impulsive decisions during this time — on the global stage, tensions may rise, and there could be heightened aggression.
Adding to this turbulent energy, Mercury, the planet of communication and learning, leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius on November 2. As Mercury exits Scorpio, it forms a beneficial trine to Mars and a sextile to Pluto. This is a powerful opportunity for words to contribute to healing, so take care in how you communicate. Be mindful of the power your words hold, especially as Sagittarius can be blunt and outspoken. While Mercury is in Sagittarius until January 9, focus on expanding your consciousness, learning new skills, and broadening your horizons.
Key Dates For Your Weekly Horoscope
- November 1 — New Moon in Scorpio
- November 2 — Mercury enters Sagittarius
- November 3-4 — Mars and Pluto opposition becomes exact
Read Your Horoscope Based on Your Sun and Rising Signs
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
You’re being asked to dig deep into your subconscious this week. Keep your eyes and ears open for messages from dreams or moments of creativity. Meditation or solitude may reveal powerful realizations. If you feel the need to make a major life change, be sure your decisions come from the heart. You’re on the cusp of a creative breakthrough, but make sure your actions are driven by authenticity.
Taurus (April 22 – May 21)
Relationships are in focus for you. This is a great week for couples therapy or deep, transformative conversations with your partner. Be willing to make changes that benefit your relationships, home, and career. Your sensitivity may be heightened, so incorporate self-care and self-love into any changes you make. Don’t shy away from this potential for growth — there’s tremendous opportunity for profound shifts.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
Good fortune and harmony are possible, but luck won’t just fall into your lap — you need to be proactive. This could show up in your relationships with others or in your relationship with yourself. Kindness, equality, and fairness are key to success. Be cautious around people exhibiting aggressive behavior. You’ll receive back what you give out, so practice kindness and ensure you’re approaching things with fairness and balance.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
You prefer to avoid conflict, but this week you’ll have the chance to step out of your comfort zone. You don’t have to be confrontational, but a bit of assertiveness will help you move toward your goals. The seeds you plant during this New Moon will grow stronger if you add passion and creativity. Follow your intuition, especially when making important decisions. Your dreams need a touch of energy and action.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
The Mars-Pluto opposition has likely stirred up some drama in your life. Have you mustered the courage to start something new? If not, this week offers an opportunity to fully step into your authentic self and begin a new chapter. Don’t hold back, but be prepared for uncharted territory. Your relationships, particularly with yourself, may need a refresh. Self-love and self-care are essential as you embark on these transformations. You might even consider sprucing up your home or making a move.
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Career growth is in focus this week, but you’ll need to find a balance between your home life and work life. You may feel the urge to do more in both areas, but it’s crucial to stay grounded. Pay attention to details and avoid overindulgence. A balance between home and work will lead to the best results — be sure to tend to both areas without letting one consume the other.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Your finances and values are the focus this week. Now is the perfect time to ensure your financial life is in order. Meet with a financial planner or make sure your will is up to date. This planning will give you peace of mind and reduce future stress. Once Mercury moves into Sagittarius on November 2, you’ll feel freer to have fun and pursue adventure, knowing that your financial security is taken care of.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Your power and determination will only grow as the week progresses. Use this time to tap into your inner authority and work toward concrete goals. There’s likely to be movement in your career, but it won’t happen overnight. Patience and sustained effort are required. Cultivate joy and focus on long-term goals — there’s no rush, but steady progress will lead to great results.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Mercury entering your sign on November 2 invites expansion and learning. If you’ve been waiting to start a new project, learn a new skill, or expand your understanding of the universe, now is the time. Subjects like spirituality and philosophy will be easier to grasp during this time. Be mindful, though — your blunt communication style could come off as caustic, so take a breath before you speak.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Mental well-being should be a priority. Use this time to focus on learning and honing your skills. Your approach to life and work is inspiring to others. If you’ve been dealing with self-doubt, discard any negative self-talk and practice self-compassion. You have a natural ability to teach others, so don’t hesitate to share your knowledge with those who might be facing something similar to your experiences.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
This week focuses on your community and your relationship with like-minded people. Group learning and activities will be more impactful than solo efforts. Mercury in Sagittarius from November 2 will encourage you to learn through travel and adventure. Something exciting and transformative is on the horizon — seize the opportunity for growth through connection with others.
Pisces (February 20 – March 21)
It’s time to focus on your physical health. The energy of this week will make it easier to start a health regimen and stick to it. While you may become more serious about your health, don’t push yourself too hard. Take small, steady steps to make lasting changes. As the week progresses, you’ll feel more confident and enthusiastic about these positive changes to your well-being.
