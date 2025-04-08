When Calls The Heart fans rejoice! Hallmark's longest-running TV show is returning for a 13th season, and I couldn't be happier. My entire adolescence is marked by historical romances like Reign, Pride & Prejudice, and Christy (any 90s TV show fans out there?), and alongside When Hope Calls, When Calls The Heart is the perfect romantic comfort watch anytime you need a break from the real world. It's so comforting, in fact, that we'll let the inaccurate costuming slide ;).

Here's everything you need to know about Erin Krakow's When Calls The Heart season 13, coming to Hallmark in 2026.

Is there a When Calls the Heart season 13? Hallmark Media Yes, When Calls The Heart season 13 is on its way! “Hearties are far more than a fan-base — they are a connected community, as loyal and supportive as the characters of Hope Valley,” Samantha DiPippo, Hallmark Media’s Programming Senior Vice President told Deadline in a statement. “It is an honor to tell stories of hope, resilience, humor and romance that continue to resonate with millions of viewers for twelve seasons and beyond.”

When can I watch When Calls the Heart season 13? Hallmark Media When Calls the Heart season 13 will be here before you know it. The new season will premiere on Hallmark in 2026! All episodes of When Calls the Heart are streaming on Hallmark+ now.

Who's in When Calls the Heart season 13? Hallmark Media We can expect to see all our favorite stars return for the When Calls the Heart season 13 cast: Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton: a teacher who moves to Hope Valley from the big city.

as Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton: a teacher who moves to Hope Valley from the big city. Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant: a Mountie (and Allie's guardian) who comes to Hope Valley after Elizabeth's late husband Jack dies in a training accident, and Elizabeth's brand new love interest.

as Nathan Grant: a Mountie (and Allie's guardian) who comes to Hope Valley after Elizabeth's late husband Jack dies in a training accident, and Elizabeth's brand new love interest. Pascale Hutton as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter: an actress-turned-journalist married to Lee Coulter.

as Rosemary LeVeaux Coulter: an actress-turned-journalist married to Lee Coulter. Brooke Shields as Charlotte Thornton: Jack's mother.

as Charlotte Thornton: Jack's mother. Jaeda Lily Miller as Allie: Nathan's niece.

as Allie: Nathan's niece. Kavan Smith as Lee Coulter: Hope Valley's sawmill owner and Rosemary's husband.

as Lee Coulter: Hope Valley's sawmill owner and Rosemary's husband. Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter: a nurse who comes to Hope Valley from Elizabeth's home city.

as Faith Carter: a nurse who comes to Hope Valley from Elizabeth's home city. Chris McNally as Lucas Bouchard: a businessman who donates a building to Elizabeth for a Hope Valley Public Library.

as Lucas Bouchard: a businessman who donates a building to Elizabeth for a Hope Valley Public Library. Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen: the Hope Valley mining company manager who gets a new start.

as Henry Gowen: the Hope Valley mining company manager who gets a new start. Viv Leacock as Joseph Canfield: a delivery driver who becomes the town's new pastor.

as Joseph Canfield: a delivery driver who becomes the town's new pastor. Jack Wagner as Bill Avery: Hope Valley's sheriff and judge.

What is When Calls the Heart about? Hallmark Media This Hallmark romance follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow), who moves to Hope Valley (named Coal Valley in the first season) in 1910 as their new teacher. The town is still mourning the loss of 47 miners after an explosion, with the women stepping in to keep things running. And season 12 saw a brand new relationship blossom between Elizabeth and Mountie Nathan Grant, with plenty of adventure and fun to keep us engaged.

How did When Calls the Heart season 12 end? Hallmark Media After receiving a letter that Charlotte Thornton (Brooke Shields), who's running a boarding house in Cape Fullerton, Elizabeth learns there's a new insulin lab — which could be a major help for her son Little Jack's diabetes. After Little Jack's insulin isn't refrigerated correctly, meaning Elizabeth can't wake him up, the mother and son leave Hope Valley in the middle of the night alongside Nathan and Allie. "Where you go, I go," Nathan tells Elizabeth. I'm crying!

Is When Calls the Heart coming back in 2025? Hallmark Media When Calls The Heart season 12 premiered on January 5, 2025, and the finale just aired on March 23, 2025. But never fear because season 13 is coming in 2026!

