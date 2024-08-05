'It Ends With Us' Actor Brandon Sklenar Has Major Chemistry With Blake Lively
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you've read Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, you’re probably already in love with Atlas Corrigan. This charming leading man is not only kind and dependable, but he exudes a protective, trustworthy warmth. Those traits might seem like a given, but there’s something uniquely magnetic about Atlas that instantly earns your trust. And I'm convinced no one could embody him like Brandon Sklenar. (If you don't believe me, watch the It Ends With Us trailer to see for yourself!)
In a recent roundtable interview, Sklenar told Brit + Co that playing Atlas was the least amount of acting he’s ever done — he was basically playing himself. Dreamy! Here's everything you need to know about this captivating actor before the summer movie hits theaters on August 9.
Who is Brandon Sklenar?
Brandon Sklenar is an American actor who stars as Spencer Dutton in 1923 on Paramount+ and in It Ends With Us opposite Blake Lively. You've also seen him in Vice, Midway, and even an episode of New Girl on Fox!
Are Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar friends?
Yes, Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar are friends! The two actors are starring together in It Ends With Us, and have had a blast doing press for the film together. Blake even stitched Brandon's "handmade" jeans for a screening of the film! They're also constantly harping on each other — like when they had to draw flowers for a game.
"I was excited for this [game] bc I low key think I can draw," she says on Instagram. "@brandonsklenar actually can draw. But not as well as he can unintentionally humble my drawing ego. I’m gonna need therapy after this."
Who is Brandon Sklenar's girlfriend?
Brandon Sklenar is a pretty private person, so he hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship — with his 1923 costar Julia Schlaepfer or with anyone else. But Sklenar and Schlaepfer's characters Spencer and Alex are very much in love and I can't wait to see them onscreen again in 1923 season 2!
When did Brandon Sklenar start acting?
Sklenar, who was born and raised in New Jersey, says he first got the acting bug in his childhood public speaking classes. “I had a really bad speech impediment – a stutter, and dyslexia when I was a kid,” he tells Nobleman Magazine, “I was in a lot of public speaking classes to try and get rid of my crazy stutter, and they make you perform plays and whatnot, and I think that got me into it.”
How old is Brandon Sklenar?
Brandon Sklenar is 34 years old. He was born on June 29, 1990. (And if you're doing the math, yes that does make him six months younger than Taylor Swift. With the bright pink & florals of it all, I wonder if Brandon's currently in his Lover era.)
See Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan in It Ends With Us, in theaters August 9! You can also check out The Best Blake Lively Movies To Get Ready For It Ends With Us.
