Who Was Eliminated On 'Dancing With The Stars' Last Night?
Dancing With the Stars went to Oz for Wicked night and everyone showed off their moves — from Robert Irwin's "Dancing Through Life" jazz to Dylan Efron's "I'm Not That Girl" rumba and Danielle Fishel's "No Good Deed" tango. But the one question at the top of everyone's mind is "who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars?" Well, we have the answer and it might not be the person you expect.
Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars?
After a night of wickedly fun dancing, one couple had to go home: and it was Scott and Kylee. The duo did a contemporary dance to "The Wizard and I" before receiving the news they were going home.
"Rylee is my favorite person ever," Scott said, adding that the experience of Dancing With the Stars has been "everything" to him. "I had so much fun. It's Wicked Night. It's the perfect way to go."
Rylee also agreed she "couldn't ask for a better partner" than Scott.
How did the other couples do?
Here are the other scores from Wicked night:
- Jordan Chiles and Ezra received a 39 for their rumba to “For Good”
- Danielle Fishel and Pasha received a 36 for their Argentine Tango to “No Good Deed"
- Jen Affleck and Jan received 32 for their Foxtrot “As Long as You’re Mine"
- Alix Earle and Val received a 35 for their Jazz dance to "What Is This Feeling?"
- Robert Irwin and Witney received a 36 for their Jazz dance to "Dancing Through Life"
- Whitney Leavitt and Mark received a 39 for their Quickstep to "Popular"
- Dylan Efron and Daniella received a 32 for their Rumba to "I'm Not That Girl"
- Andy Richter and Emma received a 27 for their Jazz dance to "One Short Day"
- Elaine Hendrix and Alan received a 36 for their Contemporary dance to "Defying Gravity"
How many episodes is Dancing With the Stars season 34?
Dancing With the Stars will have 11 episodes. Here's the full breakdown:
- Season 34, Episode 1 "Premiere" premiered on ABC September 16, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 2 "One-Hit Wonders Night" premiered on ABC September 23, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 3 "TikTok Night" premiered on ABC September 30, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 4 "Disney Night" premiered on ABC October 7, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 5 "Dedication Night" premiered on ABC October 14, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 6 "Wicked Night" premiered on ABC October 21, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 7 premieres on ABC October 28, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 8 premieres on ABC November 4, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 9 premieres on ABC November 11, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 10 premieres on ABC November 18, 2025
- Season 34, Episode 11 premieres on ABC November 25, 2025
