Who Was Eliminated On 'Dancing With The Stars' Last Night?

Dancing With the Stars went to Oz for Wicked night and everyone showed off their moves — from Robert Irwin's "Dancing Through Life" jazz to Dylan Efron's "I'm Not That Girl" rumba and Danielle Fishel's "No Good Deed" tango. But the one question at the top of everyone's mind is "who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars?" Well, we have the answer and it might not be the person you expect.

Who was eliminated on Dancing With The Stars?

After a night of wickedly fun dancing, one couple had to go home: and it was Scott and Kylee. The duo did a contemporary dance to "The Wizard and I" before receiving the news they were going home.

"Rylee is my favorite person ever," Scott said, adding that the experience of Dancing With the Stars has been "everything" to him. "I had so much fun. It's Wicked Night. It's the perfect way to go."

Rylee also agreed she "couldn't ask for a better partner" than Scott.