Oh Oz! Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Stun In First 'Wicked: For Good' Poster.

I've been waiting to see Wicked: Part 2 (officially titles Wicked: For Good) since long before the credits rolled on Elphaba's "Defying Gravity" in November of 2024. I was born for this! And not only have we gotten a brief glimpse at Cynthia Erivo's iconic Wicked Witch of the West look, we also just got a look at the new Wicked: For Good poster thanks to some folks at CinemaCon — and it shows off Elphaba and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) incredible costumes in the new movie.

Here's a breakdown of that Wicked: For Good poster from CinemaCon — and Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande's new Wicked costumes.

What's up with the Wicked 2 poster? First poster for ‘WICKED: FOR GOOD’



In theaters on November 21. pic.twitter.com/nAtTVnIJ9R — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2025 The first Wicked: For Good poster debuted in Las Vegas during CinemaCon, and attendees immediately clocked the new images upon arriving. After Wicked ended with Elphaba escaping the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), and the Emerald City, and Glinda staying behind, it's no surprise that the first look at both these ladies features a huge chasm between them. Another X user also points out the two cliffs and the Wizard's castle between them form a W! But my favorite detail about the Wicked 2 poster is Glinda and Elphaba's costumes. With her broom, her hat, and her coat, Elphaba looks more like the Wicked Witch of the West than ever before, while Glinda has swapped her all-pink wardrobe for a periwinkle gown. I immediately clocked the color shift — especially since Glinda is working so closely with Madame Morrible now, and it totally feels like the clothing reflects just how much influence Glinda's allowing Madame Morrible to have over her. After all, the Emerald City might be green, but Shiz University is all blue (as are Madame Morrible's most iconic outfits).

What does "for good" mean in Wicked? "For Good" is a song in Act 2 of Wicked (that we'll also hear in Wicked: For Good) about how Elphaba and Glinda have changed each other's lives forever — and, even though they say "who can say if I've been changed for the better?", I'd say that they way they affected each other's empathy, confidence, and kindness proves they really did change each other for the better.

What is Wicked: For Good going to be about? Wicked: Part Two is going to pick up after the events of Part One: Elphaba is on the run (and being blamed for everything going wrong), Glinda has stayed behind and become the spokesperson for the Wizard, and the animals continue to lose their ability to speak. Meanwhile, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is determined to find Elphaba, and Nessarose (Marissa Bode) is increasingly infatuated with Boq (Ethan Slater).

When does Wicked: For Good come out? Wicked: For Good is flying into theaters November 21, 2025.

Who's in the cast of Wicked: For Good? The Wicked: For Good cast features all your favorite stars from the first movie: Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba: an emerald-green young woman possessing remarkable magic.

as Elphaba: an emerald-green young woman possessing remarkable magic. Ariana Grande as Glinda: Elphaba's best friend who's morphed from popular girl to political spokesperson.

as Glinda: Elphaba's best friend who's morphed from popular girl to political spokesperson. Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero: a dashing prince who refuses to believe the rumors about Elphaba.

as Fiyero: a dashing prince who refuses to believe the rumors about Elphaba. Ethan Slater as Boq: a munchkin who's in love with Glinda.

as Boq: a munchkin who's in love with Glinda. Marissa Bode as Nessarose: Elphaba's little sister.

as Nessarose: Elphaba's little sister. Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz: a man from our world who found himself in Oz.

as The Wizard of Oz: a man from our world who found himself in Oz. Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible: Shiz University's sorcery professor.

We Totally Missed This Bridgerton Cameo In The Wicked Movie. Did you?