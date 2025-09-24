The Last 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer Just Spoiled The Wildest Part Of The Story

The final trailer for Wicked: For Good dropped on September 24, and it's bringing the story to an absolute thrillifying conclusion. But in addition to some new vocalization from Cynthia Erivo and a very handsome Jonathan Bailey, the trailer also includes the biggest spoiler of the entire story...but you might not have realized it on first watch.

Here's everything you need to know about Wicked: For Good, in theaters November 21, 2025.

Is there a Wicked: For Good trailer? Yes, the Wicked: For Good trailer gives us a new look at Elphaba and Glinda (plus glimpses at "No Good Deed" and "As Long As You're Mine," which are my two favorite songs in the whole musical!). But the trailer also gives us a look at Dorothy's house post-twister AND spoils the biggest plot twist in the whole show — SPOILER!!! — you see the Tin Man and The Scarecrow, who are actually Boq and Fiyero under a spell. I've known that detail for 10 years and it still gets me every single time.

Is Wicked coming in 2025? Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good is coming to theaters on November 21, 2025.

Why is Wicked Part 2 called For Good? Universal Pictures Wicked part 2 gets it's name from the final song in the musical, "For Good." The song is all about how Glinda and Elphaba have changed each other, and I truly think it's the perfect tribute to the fact the story has changed all of us too. "This next film is sort of a conclusion to the story, [it] was really moving and deep and they're mature in this," Cynthia Erivo exclusively told Brit + Co of her, Jonathan Bailey, and Ariana Grande's characters. "They've really grown, all three of them have. Working with Johnny, I mean, he's a dream. He's such a sweetheart and so thoughtful, and I love the progression of their story, and where it goes and how we sort of found it for ourselves and what that has become."

Is Wicked: For Good part 2? Universal Pictures Yes, Wicked: For Good is the second half of the story, so it picks up directly after the events of part 1. Elphaba is on the run, Glinda is the face of goodness in Oz, and the Wizard and Madame Morrible are still reigning. But Elphaba refuses to go down without a fight — and will stop at nothing to let Oz know just how wicked the Wizard actually is.

Who's in the Wicked: For Good cast? Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good features all your favorites from the first movie, including: Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

as Elphaba Ariana Grande as Glinda

as Glinda Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

as Fiyero Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard of Oz

as The Wizard of Oz Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

as Madame Morrible Ethan Slater as Boq

as Boq Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Where can I watch Wicked: For Good? Universal Pictures Wicked: For Good will premiere in theaters this November, and will probably land on Prime Video sometime in 2026. That's where you can watch the first Wicked right now!

