What Your Work From Home Location Says About Your Personality
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We're all pretty familiar with working from home by now. Taking five steps from your bed to your desk might have lost its initial sparkly charm, but I will admit it's pretty magical to work from bed when you've got debilitating period cramps and nausea. Over four years of remote work also means we've all mastered exactly what kind of work environment suits us — and we're here to tell you what your go-to workspace says about you. Consider it your WFH office personality test.
If You Work Outside, You're Great At Managing Stress
Michell Wu Feng/Brit + Co
If you take your laptop outside to work while you also soak up some sun, you've definitely figured out how to keep your laptop from overheating (teach us your ways, please!!). You enjoy taking it slow and often stop to smell the roses, figuratively and also maybe literally. Finding a great work-life balance is so important in 2024 and you've got it down pat. Because, let's be real, how can you be stressed when you're lounging by the pool?
If You Work On The Couch, You Love To Chill
Michell Wu Feng/Brit + Co
I'll be the first to praise anyone who can work from the couch. It proves you're adaptable and multi-hyphenate. After all, working from the couch is both chill and chaotic. It's relaxing and free-flowing. It's fun and unstructured. If you're a pro at this workspace, it just proves you can handle a lot: balancing your laptop, reaching for your beverage, and kicking your feet up. Get cozy, girl!
If You Work At The Kitchen Table, You Love Extra Space
Michell Wu Feng/Brit + Co
If you work from the kitchen table, there's also a good chance you're a Hufflepuff: you're dependable, you're a great time, and you always have either a snack or a drink with you...like, at all times. You probably love to have all your stuff spread out where you can see it (I feel this on a very deep level), and you're a very generous friend and work partner. Since kitchens can have a lot of windows, you probably also like having a lot of light.
If You Work At A Desk, You've Got It Together
Michell Wu Feng/Brit + Co
Desk girlies rise! I love the structure of working at a desk, and all my pens, notebooks, and headphones having a place to go. If you also work at a desk everyday, you're probably the Mom friend who plans your group's trips, you daydream about your five year plan, and you budget like nobody's business. You're dependable and honest, and are exactly who you say you are!
If You Work From Your Bed, You Love Comfort (Or You're Cramping, As Previously Mentioned)
Michell Wu Feng/Brit + Co
Working from bed is the ultimate luxury, so you definitely love the finer things in life if you work from bed. Thanks to your bedside table, there's plenty of space for all your necessities: a book, journal, beverage, lip balm. You romanticize your life, and you love to be comfortable, but that also makes you a soft place to land for all your friends. We all need a friend like you!
Lead image via Michell Wu Feng/Brit + Co
