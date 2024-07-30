Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

target shoes dupes
Trends and Inspo

9 Trendy Target Shoes That Are Dupes Of Name Brand Favorites

only murders in the building season 4
TV

"Only Murders In The Building" Fan Favorite On Potential Return

julia quinn bridgerton season 5
TV

Author Julia Quinn Teases 'Bridgerton' Season 5 & Beyond

Your Dark Secrets by Elle Marr
Entertainment

Elle Marr's "Your Dark Secrets" Is The It Girl Of Summer Thriller Books

riding boots
Trends and Inspo

6 Chic Riding Boots I’m Dreaming Of For Fall

start of Pumpkin Spice Season
Food News

Unpopular Opinion: Pumpkin Spice Season Is Starting Too Early

alexis bledel favorite gilmore girls characters
TV

Alexis Bledel's Fave 'Gilmore Girls' Characters Are SO Rory-Coded

blake lively kids
Celebrity News

We Finally Know The Gender Of Blake Lively's Fourth Baby

Trending Stories

style
Trends and Inspo

9 Trendy Target Shoes That Are Dupes Of Name Brand Favorites

tv
TV

"Only Murders In The Building" Fan Favorite On Potential Return

bridgerton
TV

Author Julia Quinn Teases 'Bridgerton' Season 5 & Beyond

books
Entertainment

Elle Marr's "Your Dark Secrets" Is The It Girl Of Summer Thriller Books