If you’ve ever dreamed of living your best life on the Dutton Ranch, you’re in luck. These Yellowstone-inspired gifts bring a touch of that rugged Western charm to you or your giftee’s everyday routine. From fashion picks to home goods, these 11 finds will have you channeling your inner Beth, Rip, or John in no time.

Shop the best gifts inspired by the Yellowstone series below!

Walmart Monopoly: 'Yellowstone' Edition The entire family can get in on the Yellowstone action with this new edition of classic Monopoly.

Amazon Hallmark Dutton Ranch Christmas Ornament This ornament lets you show your fandom in such a festive way.

Paramount Shop Yellowstone x Hedley & Bennett Waxman Apron Any Yellowstone-loving home chef will proudly sport this sturdy apron inspired by the show.

Amazon The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook This cookbook packed with homestyle recipes will pair oh-so well with the above apron.

Free People Free People x Yellowstone Suzy Suede Jacket Free People's collab with Yellowstone is pure gold, including this luxe suede jacket that channels the outfits from the series. Layer up!

Amazon Tru Western Yellowstone Candle With notes of sandalwood, warm vetiver, and white suede, this Yellowstone candle matches the rustic vibes perfectly and gives your giftee the cozy vibes they're craving this holiday season.

Etsy Dutton Ranch Etched Rocks Glass This etched glass and a bottle of whiskey would make the ultimate gift pairing for Yellowstone fans. They'll immediately want to kick back, get their sip on, and rewatch the show!

Etsy Beth Dutton Porcupine Quill Earrings These are the exact earrings as seen on Beth Dutton on Yellowstone season 5 episode 3. Made with ethically-sourced porcupine quills, they add the perfect pinch of Western style to anyone's look while channeling the show's aesthetics.

Amazon Tru Fragrance Beauty Yellowstone Ride Men's Cologne Inspired by none other than Rip Wheeler, this strong, masculine scent spritzes notes of raw bergamot, crisp clary sage, smoked whiskey, charred vanilla, and rough cut tobacco for a delicious-smelling boost to their everyday routine.

Paramount Shop Yellowstone Denim Embroidered Barn Jacket Barn jacket, but make it Yellowstone-approved. This flannel-lined piece will keep them super warm this season!

Kendra Scott Yellow Rose By Kendra Scott x Yellowstone Necklace With vintage accents and the Yellowstone 'Y' symbol on the backing, this necklace is a subtle but still stylish way for your giftee to get into the Western show's spirit.

