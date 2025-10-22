These picks are undeniably Western, gritty, and make great gifting material.
11 Epic Gifts For Loyal Fans Of The ‘Yellowstone’ Universe
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
If you’ve ever dreamed of living your best life on the Dutton Ranch, you’re in luck. These Yellowstone-inspired gifts bring a touch of that rugged Western charm to you or your giftee’s everyday routine. From fashion picks to home goods, these 11 finds will have you channeling your inner Beth, Rip, or John in no time.
Shop the best gifts inspired by the Yellowstone series below!
Walmart
Monopoly: 'Yellowstone' Edition
The entire family can get in on the Yellowstone action with this new edition of classic Monopoly.
Amazon
Hallmark Dutton Ranch Christmas Ornament
This ornament lets you show your fandom in such a festive way.
Paramount Shop
Yellowstone x Hedley & Bennett Waxman Apron
Any Yellowstone-loving home chef will proudly sport this sturdy apron inspired by the show.
Amazon
The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook
This cookbook packed with homestyle recipes will pair oh-so well with the above apron.
Free People
Free People x Yellowstone Suzy Suede Jacket
Free People's collab with Yellowstone is pure gold, including this luxe suede jacket that channels the outfits from the series. Layer up!
Amazon
Tru Western Yellowstone Candle
With notes of sandalwood, warm vetiver, and white suede, this Yellowstone candle matches the rustic vibes perfectly and gives your giftee the cozy vibes they're craving this holiday season.
Etsy
Dutton Ranch Etched Rocks Glass
This etched glass and a bottle of whiskey would make the ultimate gift pairing for Yellowstone fans. They'll immediately want to kick back, get their sip on, and rewatch the show!
Etsy
Beth Dutton Porcupine Quill Earrings
These are the exact earrings as seen on Beth Dutton on Yellowstone season 5 episode 3. Made with ethically-sourced porcupine quills, they add the perfect pinch of Western style to anyone's look while channeling the show's aesthetics.
Amazon
Tru Fragrance Beauty Yellowstone Ride Men's Cologne
Inspired by none other than Rip Wheeler, this strong, masculine scent spritzes notes of raw bergamot, crisp clary sage, smoked whiskey, charred vanilla, and rough cut tobacco for a delicious-smelling boost to their everyday routine.
Paramount Shop
Yellowstone Denim Embroidered Barn Jacket
Barn jacket, but make it Yellowstone-approved. This flannel-lined piece will keep them super warm this season!
Kendra Scott
Yellow Rose By Kendra Scott x Yellowstone Necklace
With vintage accents and the Yellowstone 'Y' symbol on the backing, this necklace is a subtle but still stylish way for your giftee to get into the Western show's spirit.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more gift ideas for everyone on your list!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.