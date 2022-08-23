You'll See Stars With These Zodiac Halloween Costumes
For everyone here at Brit + Co, every day of the Halloween season is like Christmas morning. We love drinking our fill of Halloween cocktails, painting crazy designs on our pumpkins, and dressing up in costumes that will wow everyone at our annual Halloween bash. If you're looking for a costume that is all about astrology (we're talking zodiac symbols, the sun and moon, and the elements), look no further than these picks.
Zodiac Costume Ideas For Astrology Lovers
Sun Costume
If you need a work-appropriate costume, throw on your favorite yellow dress and DIY this sun headband. All you need is some felt, sparkly pipe cleaners, and a headband and you're golden! (via The Effortless Chic)
Constellations
Add some paint to matching LBDs to take part in a three-in-one costume with your best friends. Paint recognizable constellations like the Big Dipper and then splatter a little bit of paint over the rest of the dress for some extra star power.
You're Gonna Hear Me Roar
For signs that have a straightforward symbol, like Leo's lion, do a Halloween makeup look that will get you in the costume mood without having to show up in a head-to-toe outfit.
Shooting Star Halloween Costume
This costume is easy to make yourself, and you can either DIY the whole thing or buy some premade star garlands to make the process a bit easier. Go with gold detailing or make it monochromatic with silver paint and confetti instead. (via Sydne Style)
DIY Aquarius Costume
A combo of tulle, cardboard stars, and fairy lights is all you need to turn into the Water Bearer. Add some tulle inside the vase to give the effect of pouring water, plus the Aquarius waves, and you're set.
@officialhambly
The final look in the series: fire fairy! #fairy #fairycore #fairyaesthetic #fairydress #fyp #xyzbca
Fire Element Fairy Dress
If you're a fire sign, use the element to inspire your Halloween costume. Whether you're buying a fancy dress or you're adding to a simple one you already own, look for eye-catching details like sequins, red and gold color palettes, and edgy necklines to capture your fiery spirit.
Constellation Costume
If you want your costume to celebrate the starry sky, paint silver stars (or attach premade ones) onto a black jumpsuit to mimic the stars against the night sky. Silver face paint and a star headband are the cherry on top. (via The House That Lars Built)
Scorpio Hair and Makeup
This edgy look is perfect for Scorpios, and it will look good with your costume *and* after you change back into your regular clothes. It's a great option for anyone who wants to be on theme without looking like they're wearing costume makeup.
Pastel Alien Costume
Anyone who's interested in the universe has probably thought about aliens at one point or another, so we had to include this pastel take on extraterrestrial life. It's also the perfect excuse to get some new sunglasses and shoes! (via Brit + Co)
The Big Three
Get your friends in on a costume that celebrates the sun, the moon, and the stars. They look good on their own or together and use a lot of clothes you probably already own, making the costume an affordable and easy pick. You can also add in the planets if you have a bigger friend group!
Venus Goddess Costume ($50)
Not only is Venus a planet but she's also the goddess of love. Add some of your favorite jewelry to this costume or turn it into something one-of-a-kind with fabric paint, glitter, and ribbon.
Medusa Headdress
To make this headdress, attach spray-painted zip ties onto a headband. Then attach rubber snakes with hot glue before spray-painting the whole thing gold. Pair with green makeup for the full effect!
