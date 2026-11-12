12 Epic Black Friday Travel Deals to Cure Your Winter Wanderlust

Pack your bags! Whether you’re dreaming of a mountain ski trip, a desert escape or a Caribbean vacation, Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals are launching as early as this week. Save up to 65 percent on family-friendly Caribbean resorts in Aruba and beyond, red rock retreats in Sedona, and boutique hideaways in Charleston. Many deals cover travel well into 2027, so you can lock in savings on a December holiday or a trip later on. Now is the time to plan your winter getaway and save!

Here are 12 Black Friday travel deals not to miss!

A Dreamy All-Inclusive Family Getaway in Turks & Caicos Beaches Turks & Caicos Beaches Resorts, Caribbean, Book Now Beaches Resorts just launched its Black Friday Sale , and there’s no better time for families to book a holiday getaway. Through December 1, families can save up to 65 percent, earn up to $1,400 in instant booking credit, get up to $750 in air credit and enjoy extra perks, all for travel through December 2028. (Offers vary by resort, travel dates and length of stay.) Beaches’ Shelf to Shore Sweepstakes is also now live, giving one lucky family the chance to win a four-day, three-night all-inclusive vacation at Beaches Negril or Beaches Turks and Caicos (one of my favorite places to take the kiddo!). Entries are open now through December 25, 2026.

Sky Rock Sedona Sky Rock Sedona, Sedona, Arizona: Book Now Perched above Sedona’s iconic red rock landscape, Sky Rock Sedona is a reimagined boutique retreat with sweeping 360-degree views of formations like Snoopy Rock, Thunder Mountain and Coffee Pot Rock. Join daily yoga and meditation classes and Moonrise Ceremonies, or enjoy Southwestern-inspired bites and handcrafted cocktails at Bar WooWoo. The hotel’s resident “Vortex Hunters” offer insider tips and curated experiences, whether you want to hit the trails, explore Sedona’s famed vortexes or simply soak in the scenery. The Deal: As part of its limited-time Cyber Sale, Sky Rock Sedona is offering 40% off three-night stays on select dates through February 4, 2027. It’s a great chance to plan an extended winter escape to one of next year’s most buzzed-about destinations. Savings: 40% off a three-night stay

40% off a three-night stay Booking window: Now through November 24, 2026

Now through November 24, 2026 Travel dates: Now through February 4, 2027

Now through February 4, 2027 Promo code: S6058

Wilson Rodriguez Expedia Black Friday Book November 17 to December 3 Expedia’s biggest sale of the year starts November 17. It covers Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, and it’s a good time to book a trip to look forward to. Expedia members get exclusive hotel deals, including discounts on last-minute getaways and VIP Access properties. Select hotels are up to 50 percent off, and the Expedia app adds up to 20 percent off select stays. You don’t need a promo code, and many stays come with free cancellation, so you can book now and keep your plans flexible.

Kinley Lindsey Wyoming Inn, Jackson Hole, Wyoming Book November 17 to December 1

Just minutes from Jackson’s Town Square, the Wyoming Inn of Jackson Hole pairs rustic luxury with a cozy mountain-lodge feel. Some rooms have private fireplaces, perfect for warming up after a day on the slopes. A free ski shuttle runs to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and in-room boot dryers mean you’ll be ready to go again the next morning. Back at the inn, guests can soak in the hot tub or dig into locally sourced, regionally inspired dishes at The Whistling Grizzly. Pets are welcome too, so the whole family can come along for a winter adventure in the Tetons. Stay Dates: November 17, 2026 - December 26, 2027

November 17, 2026 - December 26, 2027 Offer: Stay two nights or more and save up to 35% . Plus, Wyoming Inn will donate $25 to the Grand Teton National Park Foundation for every qualifying booking.

Stay two nights or more and save . Plus, for every qualifying booking. Minimum Stay: Two nights

Two nights How to Book: Use code CYBER at check-out

Mikhail Nilov Southernmost Beach Resort & Guesthouses, Key West, Florida Book November 17 to December 3 Southernmost Beach Resort is steps from the island’s famous Southernmost Point. It’s a laid-back tropical escape from the winter chill. Spread out across two beaches and three heated pools, then sip a signature Key Lime Colada at the Shores Pool Bar or grab a bite at the Southernmost Beach Café. For a more intimate stay, the resort’s boutique guesthouses are set in turn-of-the-century Victorian homes, and daily breakfast is included. Between beach yoga, spa treatments and snorkeling trips to America’s only living coral reef, there’s plenty to fill the days before catching the sunset at nearby Mallory Square. Travel Window: November 17, 2026-December 30, 2027

November 17, 2026-December 30, 2027 Savings: Up to 35% off for all room types through 2027

for all room types through 2027 Minimum Stay: All bookings; minimum stay not required

Saint John's Resort Saint John’s Resort | Plymouth, Michigan Book November 17 to December 2 Saint John’s Resort was a seminary in the 1940s. Today it’s an award-winning retreat on about 200 acres of fountain gardens, waterfalls and mature trees, with striking Romanesque architecture and a historic chapel. U.S. News & World Report named it Michigan’s No. 1 hotel and No. 1 resort for 2025. Golfers can play three courses, including The Cardinal. Diners can choose from steaks and craft cocktails at Five Steakhouse, tapas and live music in the underground Wine Grotto, or pints at Doyles Irish Pub. During the holidays the grounds glow with festive lights and seasonal dining. The resort also gives 100% of its profits to local and global charities, so your stay does some good. Just a few minutes away, downtown Plymouth is a walkable, brick-lined village full of boutique shops and restaurants. It centers on historic Kellogg Park, and the historic Penn Theatre is nearby. Each winter, the town hosts the Plymouth Ice Festival, one of Michigan’s most beloved cold-weather traditions. Expert carvers turn 350-pound blocks of ice into sculptures throughout Kellogg Park and along downtown sidewalks. Ann Arbor and Detroit are each about a half-hour drive away for a day trip. Travel Window: Through December 31, 2027

Savings: 35% off

Minimum Stay: None

Mohan Nannapaneni Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, White Mountains, New Hampshire Book November 17 to December 3 Set on about 1,700 acres in Whitefield, Mountain View Grand is a classic grand New England resort with sweeping White Mountains views from many of its rooms and suites. Winter brings snowshoeing across the grounds and horse-drawn sleigh rides on Saturdays from late November through February. The rest of the year, you can hike, mountain bike, play pickleball or try axe throwing. Back inside, guests can unwind with treatments at the Tower Spa or try forest bathing, then enjoy dinners made with seasonal, regional ingredients. Pets are welcome too, through the resort’s Mountain Paws program, so the whole family can come along. Travel Window: November 17, 2026 – December 30, 2027

November 17, 2026 – December 30, 2027 Savings: 35% - 50% off , depending on travel dates

, depending on travel dates Blackout Dates: Select blackout dates will apply

Ryan Anderson Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Palm Beach, Aruba Book November 23 to December 1 Set on the white sands of Aruba’s Palm Beach, this resort is a lively beachfront escape. Rooms look out over the ocean or the pool and gardens. Families can play at the pool with a swim-up bar, while adults can relax at the adults-only H2Oasis pool with private cabanas and a tiki bar. The resort has 10 dining options, from Ruth’s Chris Steak House to beachfront Atardi and Mediterranean Mercát, and the Balinese-inspired Mandara Spa is a calm place to unwind. When the sun goes down, the 24-hour Stellaris Casino keeps the energy going with table games, slots and live entertainment. Stay Window: Select Dates in March, April through September 30, 2027

Select Dates in March, April through September 30, 2027 Savings: U p to 25% off and $100 Resort Credit per stay

and per stay Minimum Stay: Four nights

Four nights How to Book: Use code E4000, or M96 for Marriott Bonvoy members, at check-out

Karen F Hotel Operis, Charleston, South Carolina Book November 24 to December 1 Hotel Operis sits in the heart of historic downtown Charleston. It was formerly the Grand Bohemian Charleston and is now part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, and its art- and music-inspired design brings a fresh dose of Southern charm. Days start with coffee and breakfast at the sunlit Café Lumen, and evenings bring coastal dishes and craft cocktails with sweeping city views at the rooftop Arden Room, or a glass of wine at the Operis Wine Bar. Stay Dates: November 29, 2026, through May 2, 2027

November 29, 2026, through May 2, 2027 Public Offer: 15% off (Marriott Bonvoy Escapes non-member rate offer codes)

(Marriott Bonvoy Escapes non-member rate offer codes) Marriott Bonvoy Member App-Only Offer: 25% off (Marriott Bonvoy Escapes app-only rate offer codes)

(Marriott Bonvoy Escapes app-only rate offer codes) Booking Availability: Stays booked on Thursdays through Sundays (no minimum stay/nights required)

Stays booked on Thursdays through Sundays (no minimum stay/nights required) Booking Conditions: Prepaid, non-refundable, non-changeable, and subject to a five-day advance-purchase requirement

Taylen Lundequam The Pyrmont Curaçao, Pietermaai, Curaçao Booking November 27 to December 6 The new Pyrmont Curaçao Beach Resort is an adults-only, all-inclusive escape from Marriott’s Autograph Collection. It sits on Curaçao’s southern coast, a short walk from the colorful, UNESCO-protected Pietermaai district and historic Willemstad. The resort pairs two restored 19th-century landmarks with sleek contemporary design. Days can start with sunrise yoga and wind down at the Kas di Pueblo spa, which is housed in one of the historic buildings and uses herbal blends from the resort’s own garden. Beyond the resort, you can snorkel the island’s reefs or take a boat trip to Klein Curaçao. Travel Window: December 1, 2026 – December 20, 2027

Savings: Up to 25% off

Minimum Stay: Five nights

Five nights Blackout Dates: December 21, 2026 – January 4, 2027

Sandals St. Lucia Sandals, Caribbean: Book Now For couples dreaming of a warm-weather escape, Sandals Resorts’ Black Friday Unlocked sale is the perfect excuse to trade winter coats for swimsuits. Sandals’ adults-only, all-inclusive resorts span eight islands: Jamaica, the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbados, Curaçao, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Vincent. Across its 17 resorts, every stay includes gourmet dining, premium drinks and water sports, and some resorts even have overwater bungalows. It’s the ultimate splurge, now at a fraction of the price. Black Friday Unlocked: get up to 65% off, plus up to $2,250 in credit, plus up to $750 in air credit, plus a $100 web booking bonus. Limited-time offer.