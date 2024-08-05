Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

the white lotus season 3 cast meghann fahy
TV

We Just Got A Major 'White Lotus' Season 3 Update

ryan gosling eva mendes kids
Celebrity News

Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Had A Rare Day Out At The 2024 Paris Olympics

rom-com characters based on zodiac
Movies

Which Iconic Rom-Com Star Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Viral Olympic Chocolate Muffins recipe
Dessert Recipes

How To Make The Viral Olympic Chocolate Muffins

cate blanchett disclaimer apple tv
TV

This Apple TV Psychological Thriller Is For 'Bridgerton' Fans

most anticipated fall moves 2024
Movies

The 12 Most-Anticipated Fall Movies For 2024


Sign Up For Your Weekend Scroll | Brit + Co Newsletter

Take a break with Brit + Co

Start your week with our weekly round up of reads!
This field is required.
By submitting this form you agree to receive emails from hello@brit.co. You can unsubscribe at any time.
View our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

The best of Brit + Co gets even better


Our newsletters recap everything we're talking about each week � from need-to-know trends to life-changing hacks, recipes, and more! We'll keep you updated on all the news that will brighten your day.


Horoscopes


Must-Know Trends


Life-Changing Hacks


& So Much More!

By submitting this form you agree to receive emails from hello@brit.co. You can unsubscribe at any time.
View our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook