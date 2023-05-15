Bring The Wild West Into Your Home With This Adorable Cowboy Decor
I’m in my Fearless (Taylor’s Version) era. Now, I’ll admit that I’m a country music fan all year round, but there’s something about the summer sun that always makes me want to crank it up a notch. This year, with the “Coastal Cowgirl” trend living rent free on my TikTok FYP, I’m feeling even more inspired to embrace my inner-cowgirl.
And I’m starting right at home on my own little ranch (read: teeny tiny NYC apartment). With a few small decor pieces, I’m slowly adding a splash of southern comfort to my apartment (and, I’d add, growing my list of gift ideas for the next Nashville-bound birthday girl or bachelorette).
Cowboy Boot Match Holder $22
Stop dragging your boots and snatch up one of these always-sold-out match holders before they’re gone again! Available in four colors – Terracotta, Black, White, and Pink – you’ll feel, as I did, like you’ve struck gold with one of these mini cowboy boots sitting as the perfect accessory on your desk or bookshelf.
Cowboy Hat Incense Holder $26
Hats off to Paddywax for this cutest ceramic incense holder. The companion to their Cowboy Boot Match Holder, and available in the same four colors, this cowboy hat comes with 100 incense sticks to burn through those long summer nights.
Cowboy Boot Bottle Opener $14
Crack open a cold one, cowboy-style. This boot-shaped bottle opener is the cutest accessory to bring a Western flair to every bar cart and backyard BBQ this summer.
Cowgirl Mini Mirror Set $45
Handmade to order using pink, orange, and gold glitter vinyl, these music city inspired mirrors would add a sparkling southern flare to any gallery wall. Lightweight and on the smaller side, this mini mirror duo comes with command strips for easy hanging.
Giddy Up Vase $27
Absolutely head over boots for this Giddy Up Vase from Bando. The perfect accent piece for any coffee or bedside table, this vase will look beautiful dressed up with bouquets all summer long.
Midnight Cowboy Candle $123
It’s giving: Coastal Cowboy. This handcrafted, soy candle brings cowboy-kitch up a notch and is a subtle, elegant way to embrace the wild, wild west.
Golden Hour Designs Disco Cowboy Car Ornament $15
Calling all disco cowboys! Grab your dancing boots and boogie in the confetti light this ornament is sure to send twinkling across the room when hung from your favorite sun-soaked window.
Cowboy Hat Wall Hook $22
Something to (literally) hang your hat on! This cloud-covered cowboy hat is the cutest hat hook I’ve ever seen. Even with your head in the clouds, this hook keeps your hats and handbags as organized as ever!
Cowboy Boot Wall Hook $22
A compliment to the Cowboy Hat Wall Hook, this boot-shaped hook is the perfect place to park your accessories – from jean jackets to saddle bags.
Header image via Bando